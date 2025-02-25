BNI Sees 95% Jump in High-End Travel Transactions at Emirates Fair

The Jakarta Globe
May 4, 2025 | 6:35 pm
SHARE
BNI Consumer Banking Director Corina Leyla Karnalies speaks during the exclusive BNI-Emirates Travel Fair 2025 at The Langham Jakarta on April 30, 2025. (BNI)
BNI Consumer Banking Director Corina Leyla Karnalies speaks during the exclusive BNI-Emirates Travel Fair 2025 at The Langham Jakarta on April 30, 2025. (BNI)

Jakarta. State-owned lender Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) reported a 95 percent surge in ticket purchases for Emirates flights during the exclusive BNI–Emirates Travel Fair 2025 event, indicating rising enthusiasm for international travel among its premium clientele.

The event, held on April 30 at The Langham Jakarta, was open to BNI Emerald and BNI Private customers, as well as holders of BNI’s super-premium credit cards. The private session served as a prelude to the broader BNI–Emirates Travel Fair, scheduled for May 2–4 at Senayan City.

“We are committed to delivering outstanding programs and services,” said BNI Consumer Banking Director Corina Leyla Karnalies in a statement on Sunday. “This travel fair not only unlocks greater transaction potential but also delivers real added value to our loyal customers, especially amid growing travel demand.”

Read More:
BNI Posts Rp 5.38 Trillion Profit in Q1-2025

According to BNI, customer attendance at the private event rose by 185 percent compared to a similar session last year, while the value of ticket purchases also jumped by 95 percent.

The collaboration with Emirates marks the fourth between the two companies, catering to the growing travel appetite of Indonesia’s affluent segment, particularly to destinations in the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.

BNI and Emirates are offering round-trip fares from Jakarta starting at Rp 8.9 million ($540) to Istanbul, Rp 10.1 million to Milan, and Rp 12 million to Paris, for travel until April 30, 2026.

Beyond discounted fares, BNI is offering additional benefits for transactions made with select cards. Customers can receive up to Rp 7 million in cashback when using the BNI Visa Infinite Credit Card or BNI Emerald and Private Debit Cards. New BNI Visa Infinite applicants are eligible for 50,000 BNI Rewards Points and up to 10,000 complimentary Emirates Skywards miles.

BNI is also extending overseas shopping rewards. Customers who spend a minimum of $2,500 using BNI Emerald or Private Debit Cards at international merchants between May 1 and July 31, 2025, will be eligible for $200 cashback.

Tags:
#Lifestyle #Travel
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

BNI Sees 95% Jump in High-End Travel Transactions at Emirates Fair
Special Updates 5 hours ago

BNI Sees 95% Jump in High-End Travel Transactions at Emirates Fair

 BNI posts a 95% rise in premium customer transactions at a private Emirates Travel Fair, signaling strong demand for high-end travel perks.
BNI Posts Rp 5.38 Trillion Profit in Q1-2025
Business Apr 28, 2025 | 3:48 pm

BNI Posts Rp 5.38 Trillion Profit in Q1-2025

 During the first quarter, BNI disbursed Rp 765.47 trillion ($45.4 billion) in loans, up 10.11 percent year-on-year.
Vietnam's VinFast Secures Rp 1.8 Trillion Loan to Build EV Plant in Indonesia
Business Apr 25, 2025 | 2:53 pm

Vietnam's VinFast Secures Rp 1.8 Trillion Loan to Build EV Plant in Indonesia

 The Subang plant is scheduled to begin production by late 2025 and will manufacture four electric car models: the VF5, VF6, VF7, and VF3.
Pelindo Adopts BNIdirect to Boost Digital Transactions in Logistics Sector
Special Updates Apr 8, 2025 | 3:23 pm

Pelindo Adopts BNIdirect to Boost Digital Transactions in Logistics Sector

 State-run bank BNI announced partnership with port operator Pelindo to boost digital transactions in the logistics sector.
BNI Taps High-Net-Worth Investors with New Wealth Hub in Singapore
Special Updates Mar 21, 2025 | 5:27 pm

BNI Taps High-Net-Worth Investors with New Wealth Hub in Singapore

 BNI launches BNI Emerald Singapore, offering tailored wealth solutions for high-net-worth investors and the Indonesian diaspora.
BNI's Corporate, Business Transaction Value Rises 23.3 Pct
Special Updates Mar 21, 2025 | 11:25 am

BNI's Corporate, Business Transaction Value Rises 23.3 Pct

 About 84 percent of the corporate and business segment transaction value comes from the bank's cash management services: BNIdirect cash.
BNI Strengthens Digital Transformation with Wholesale Innovation Hub
Special Updates Mar 17, 2025 | 6:06 pm

BNI Strengthens Digital Transformation with Wholesale Innovation Hub

 BNI launches the Wholesale Innovation Hub to boost digital banking innovation, enhancing services for corporate and business customers.
BNI Wins Asia Sustainability Reporting Award for Third Consecutive Year
Special Updates Mar 7, 2025 | 9:18 pm

BNI Wins Asia Sustainability Reporting Award for Third Consecutive Year

 BNI wins Asia Sustainability Reporting Award for the third year, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and global ESG standards.
BNI Investor Daily Round Table to Discuss Danantara’s Role in Economic Growth
Business Feb 27, 2025 | 11:40 am

BNI Investor Daily Round Table to Discuss Danantara’s Role in Economic Growth

 The BNI Investor Daily Round Table, hosted by B-Universe and BNI, will explore Danantara’s role in driving Indonesia’s economic growth
BNI Helps Modernize Taxi Operator Bluebird's Services
Special Updates Feb 25, 2025 | 3:04 pm

BNI Helps Modernize Taxi Operator Bluebird's Services

  State-owned bank BNI has partnered with Bluebird to help the taxi operator carry out digital transformation in its services

The Latest

Prabowo Unveils Plan to Build Indonesian Village in Saudi Arabia for Pilgrims
News 2 hours ago

Prabowo Unveils Plan to Build Indonesian Village in Saudi Arabia for Pilgrims

 The proposed village would be located near the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) in Mecca to ease the movement of Indonesian pilgrims.
Prabowo Congratulates Albanese on Reelection, Seeks Stronger Indonesia-Australia Ties
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo Congratulates Albanese on Reelection, Seeks Stronger Indonesia-Australia Ties

 While Indonesia’s exports to Australia rose 56% y-o-y to $4.95 billion in 2024, the country still recorded a deficit of $5.49 billion.
BNI Sees 95% Jump in High-End Travel Transactions at Emirates Fair
Special Updates 5 hours ago

BNI Sees 95% Jump in High-End Travel Transactions at Emirates Fair

 BNI posts a 95% rise in premium customer transactions at a private Emirates Travel Fair, signaling strong demand for high-end travel perks.
Indonesia Records Highest Rice Stock in Over Five Decades
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesia Records Highest Rice Stock in Over Five Decades

 The stock surged by 1.8 million tons to reach 3.5 million tons in just four months, all without imports.
UK Police Arrest Several Iranian Men Over Alleged Attack Plot
News 6 hours ago

UK Police Arrest Several Iranian Men Over Alleged Attack Plot

 Police said they are searching several properties in London, Manchester in northwest England, and Swindon in western England.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali Blackout: Power Failure Linked to Undersea Cable Fault Brings Island to a Halt
1
Bali Blackout: Power Failure Linked to Undersea Cable Fault Brings Island to a Halt
2
Blackout Hits Tourist Haven Bali
3
Chinese Tourist’s Final Dive Captured on GoPro Before Fatal Incident
4
Bali Blackout Forces Ngurah Rai Airport to Run on Generators, Dirupts Travels
5
Bali Power Fully Restored After Island-Wide Blackout
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED