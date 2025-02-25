BNI Sees 95% Jump in High-End Travel Transactions at Emirates Fair

Jakarta. State-owned lender Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) reported a 95 percent surge in ticket purchases for Emirates flights during the exclusive BNI–Emirates Travel Fair 2025 event, indicating rising enthusiasm for international travel among its premium clientele.

The event, held on April 30 at The Langham Jakarta, was open to BNI Emerald and BNI Private customers, as well as holders of BNI’s super-premium credit cards. The private session served as a prelude to the broader BNI–Emirates Travel Fair, scheduled for May 2–4 at Senayan City.

“We are committed to delivering outstanding programs and services,” said BNI Consumer Banking Director Corina Leyla Karnalies in a statement on Sunday. “This travel fair not only unlocks greater transaction potential but also delivers real added value to our loyal customers, especially amid growing travel demand.”

According to BNI, customer attendance at the private event rose by 185 percent compared to a similar session last year, while the value of ticket purchases also jumped by 95 percent.

The collaboration with Emirates marks the fourth between the two companies, catering to the growing travel appetite of Indonesia’s affluent segment, particularly to destinations in the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.

BNI and Emirates are offering round-trip fares from Jakarta starting at Rp 8.9 million ($540) to Istanbul, Rp 10.1 million to Milan, and Rp 12 million to Paris, for travel until April 30, 2026.

Beyond discounted fares, BNI is offering additional benefits for transactions made with select cards. Customers can receive up to Rp 7 million in cashback when using the BNI Visa Infinite Credit Card or BNI Emerald and Private Debit Cards. New BNI Visa Infinite applicants are eligible for 50,000 BNI Rewards Points and up to 10,000 complimentary Emirates Skywards miles.

BNI is also extending overseas shopping rewards. Customers who spend a minimum of $2,500 using BNI Emerald or Private Debit Cards at international merchants between May 1 and July 31, 2025, will be eligible for $200 cashback.

