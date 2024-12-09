BNI Sekuritas Helps Boost Indonesian Youth's Financial Literacy

Jakarta. BNI Sekuritas, a subsidiary of state-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), recently partnered with Karya Salemba Empat (KSE) to boost Indonesian youth's financial literacy and inclusion.

The financial literacy activities were part of BNI Sekuritas' corporate social responsibility (CSR) program: "We Move, We Share, We Care". BNI Sekuritas' acting president director Vera Ongyono said that the program sought to empower Indonesian youth through financial education.

"There are career coaching sessions to help students plan their future in the capital market industry," Vera was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

A 2022 survey showed that Indonesians' financial literacy in the capital market stood at only 4.11 percent. The national financial inclusion rate in the capital market also only reached 5.11 percent.

A major part of this activity was the Investment Games which used the BIONS by BNI Sekuritas platform. The games taught the participants how to make investment decisions, manage risks, and understand the market dynamics. This simulation allowed participants to get a hands-on experience.

"By having Investment Games, BNI Sekuritas seeks to provide a more practical and engaging investment education. Smart financial management starts with a good understanding of investments," Vera said.

BNI Sekuritas partners with Karya Salemba Empat (KSE) to hold financial inclusion campaign for Indonesian students on Dec. 6, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of BNI Sekuritas)

BNI Sekuritas also granted scholarships worth hundreds of millions of rupiah to outstanding students through KSE. It opened internship opportunities for selected students at BNI Sekuritas. Having the event take place at BNI Sekuritas' office also allowed students to gain direct exposure to the capital market industry and the professional working environment.

"We hope that this activity can help better prepare the younger generation to face the upcoming economic challenges. We also wish to motivate them to actively contribute to the growing capital market industry," Vera said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: