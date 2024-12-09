BNI Sekuritas Helps Boost Indonesian Youth's Financial Literacy

Yovanda Noni
December 9, 2024 | 4:16 pm
SHARE
(Left to right) BNI Sekuritas' SEVP Retail Markets & Technology Teddy Wishadi, BNI Sekuritas' acting president director Vera Ongyono, Karya Salemba Empat (KSE) donor relation Firdila Sari, and KSE student. (Photo Courtesy of BNI Sekuritas)
(Left to right) BNI Sekuritas' SEVP Retail Markets & Technology Teddy Wishadi, BNI Sekuritas' acting president director Vera Ongyono, Karya Salemba Empat (KSE) donor relation Firdila Sari, and KSE student. (Photo Courtesy of BNI Sekuritas)

Jakarta. BNI Sekuritas, a subsidiary of state-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), recently partnered with Karya Salemba Empat (KSE) to boost Indonesian youth's financial literacy and inclusion.

The financial literacy activities were part of BNI Sekuritas' corporate social responsibility (CSR) program: "We Move, We Share, We Care". BNI Sekuritas' acting president director Vera Ongyono said that the program sought to empower Indonesian youth through financial education. 

"There are career coaching sessions to help students plan their future in the capital market industry," Vera was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

A 2022 survey showed that Indonesians' financial literacy in the capital market stood at only 4.11 percent. The national financial inclusion rate in the capital market also only reached 5.11 percent.

A major part of this activity was the Investment Games which used the BIONS by BNI Sekuritas platform. The games taught the participants how to make investment decisions, manage risks, and understand the market dynamics. This simulation allowed participants to get a hands-on experience. 

"By having Investment Games, BNI Sekuritas seeks to provide a more practical and engaging investment education. Smart financial management starts with a good understanding of investments," Vera said.

BNI Sekuritas Helps Boost Indonesian Youth's Financial Literacy
BNI Sekuritas partners with Karya Salemba Empat (KSE) to hold financial inclusion campaign for Indonesian students on Dec. 6, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of BNI Sekuritas)

BNI Sekuritas also granted scholarships worth hundreds of millions of rupiah to outstanding students through KSE. It opened internship opportunities for selected students at BNI Sekuritas. Having the event take place at BNI Sekuritas' office also allowed students to gain direct exposure to the capital market industry and the professional working environment.

"We hope that this activity can help better prepare the younger generation to face the upcoming economic challenges. We also wish to motivate them to actively contribute to the growing capital market industry," Vera said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia Braces for Severe Weather as Cyclone Seeds Develop, Disasters in Sukabumi and Lebak Claim Lives
News 1 hours ago

Indonesia Braces for Severe Weather as Cyclone Seeds Develop, Disasters in Sukabumi and Lebak Claim Lives

 Indonesia is bracing for severe weather as weather agency BMKG detects three tropical cyclone seeds that could bring heavy rainfall.
A Series of Natural Disasters in Sukabumi Leave Thousands Displaced, 12 Dead
News 2 hours ago

A Series of Natural Disasters in Sukabumi Leave Thousands Displaced, 12 Dead

  A series of natural disasters in Sukabumi, West Java, has displaced 3,064 people and caused 12 deaths, with two still missing.
Bali’s Kuta, Legian, and Seminyak Beaches Struggle with Washed-Up Waste Ahead of Year-End Holidays
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Bali’s Kuta, Legian, and Seminyak Beaches Struggle with Washed-Up Waste Ahead of Year-End Holidays

 As the rainy season intensifies, Bali’s iconic beaches—Kuta, Legian, and Seminyak—have once again been inundated with waste.
Indonesia Eyes Bullion Bank to Harness Domestic Gold Reserves
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Eyes Bullion Bank to Harness Domestic Gold Reserves

 Indonesia plans to establish its bullion bank to provide a reliable safe-haven asset during economic crises.
Chandra Karya Holds Rp 1 Furniture Auction
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Chandra Karya Holds Rp 1 Furniture Auction

 Furniture firm Chandra Karya is hosting its end-of-the-year bazaar, which will include a Rp 1 auction, across all its branches.
News Index

Most Popular

BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S
1
BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S
2
Basic Commodities, Healthcare, and Education Exempt from VAT
3
National Online Shopping Day to Book Rp 40 Trillion Transactions: Minister
4
KPU Confirms Pramono Anung as Jakarta Governor-Elect
5
Syrian Government Falls in Stunning End to 50-Year Rule of Assad Family
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED