BNI Sekuritas Wins Trusted Company Award at the 2024 CGPI

December 13, 2024
Jakarta. BNI Sekuritas, a subsidiary of the state-owned bank BNI, recently won an award at the 2024 Corporate Governance Perception Index (CGPI) awarding event.

BNI Sekuritas took home the "Trusted Company" award which recognized its commitment to uphold a corporate governance that has great transparency and accountability. BNI Sekuritas' scores also jumped from 80.65 in the previous year to 81.08 in 2024. The company attributed the improved scores to its three-lines model which encompassed operational control, risk management and compliance, as well as audit. The system also undergoes regular evaluations to make sure that they remain effective. 

The Indonesia Institute for Corporate Governance (IICG) has long partnered with SWA magazine to award companies that are greatly dedicated to good governance.

BNI Sekuritas' Director of Operations Yoga Mulya  said that the award was the fruit of the company's employees' hardwork in making sure that each business process complies with the good corporate governance (GCG) principles.

"This achievement cements BNI Sekuritas' position as a trusted securities company that does not only focus on short-term returns, but is also committed to building a governance structure that is robust and sustainable. We will continue to improve our structure and governance processes be it internally or externally," Yoga was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Yoga said that the award also  recognized the company's implementation of GCG principles.

"This further supports BNI Securities' mission in providing the best and quality capital market financial transaction solutions and executions for customers. We believe that good governance will provide a sense of security and comfort for our customers when making transactions in the capital market," Yoga said.

