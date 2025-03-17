BNI Strengthens Digital Transformation with Wholesale Innovation Hub

Jakarta. State lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BNI) is advancing its digital transformation with the launch of the Wholesale Innovation Hub for BNIdirect at RDTX Square, Kuningan.

Designed as a collaborative space, the hub promotes innovation, security, and efficiency in digital banking solutions to meet the evolving needs of wholesale customers. The initiative reinforces BNI’s position as Indonesia’s leading transaction bank.

BNI President Director Royke Tumilaar, alongside Director of Digital and Integrated Transaction Banking Hussein Paolo Kartadjoemena and the entire board of directors, inaugurated the facility during the Wholesale Innovation Hub Open House and Iftar 2025 event on Thursday.

Royke said the hub is a testament to BNI’s commitment to building a digital ecosystem tailored to corporate and business customers. “Innovation thrives in an inspiring work environment. Following the launch of our Innovation Hub at Sarinah, we are now introducing the Wholesale Innovation Hub at RDTX Square to create a more dynamic workspace for the BNIdirect team,” he said.

With a workforce increasingly dominated by younger generations—40 percent of BNI’s employees are now from Generation Z—the hub is designed to be flexible and conducive to creativity. Unlike conventional banking offices, the space features:

Comfortable and flexible workspaces to enhance collaboration and productivity.

to enhance collaboration and productivity. A coffee shop and mini-golf area to encourage relaxation and creative thinking.

to encourage relaxation and creative thinking. An interactive large screen displaying key development metrics for data-driven decision-making.

displaying key development metrics for data-driven decision-making. Agile and collaborative rooms equipped with brainstorming tools to support design thinking sessions.

equipped with brainstorming tools to support design thinking sessions. A high-tech conference room for strategic discussions, presentations, and business meetings.

BNIdirect has seen remarkable growth, with the Wholesale Digital Channel processing transactions worth Rp 7.931 trillion as of 2024—a 23.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase. Transaction volume surged by 36.5 percent YoY, while the number of users grew by 14.2 percent YoY.

“Banking has traditionally been seen as rigid, but at BNI, we believe the best digital innovations emerge from environments that foster creativity and collaboration,” Royke said. “With the Wholesale Innovation Hub, we aim to continuously develop digital banking solutions that simplify transactions for corporate and business customers, making BNI the top choice for transactional banking.”

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: