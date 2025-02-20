BNI Wins Awards for Trade Finance Solution, Cross-Border Transactions

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI recently won two awards at the 2024 Alpha Southeast Asia.

The company was awarded for the Best Online Trade Facilitation in Indonesia for 2024. BNI also won the Best Cross Border Payment Solution in Indonesia for 2024 category.

Wholesale Transaction Product & Partnership Division Head BNI I Gede Widya Anantayoga and Cash Management Digital Channel Department Head BNI Auzaiy received these awards on the company’s behalf at the 18th Annual Transaction Banking Awards 2024 in Kuala Lumpur last week.

According to BNI’s Digital and Integrated Transaction Banking Director Hussein Paolo Kartadjoemena, the awards reflect the company’s commitment to continue innovating so that their customers can easily make their transactions, particularly in trade finance and cross-border transactions.

"At BNI, we strive to build a comprehensive and competitive digital ecosystem, especially in corporate and business transactions that we provide at BNIdirect,” Paolo said.

Paolo said that BNI’s trade finance and cross-border transactions have booked remarkable market share achievements over the past two years. As of September 2024, BNI makes up 14.67 percent of the trade finance market share. BNI also outperforms its competitors by holding a market share of 19.65 percent in domestic bank guarantees. This makes BNI as the fourth largest player in the trade finance sector with a total transaction volume worth $40.4 billion. BNI is also the second biggest player in the bank guarantee sector, recording Rp 18.1 trillion (approximately $1.1 billion).

Last year, BNI also presented innovative solutions for cross-border payments, to strengthen its position as a leader in financial services in Indonesia and globally. BNI's remittance services are supported by a reliable system, global connections through nine overseas offices, and around 1,000 partners, to accelerate digital payments through Open API. The service is available on the BNIdirect platform, part of BNI's comprehensive digital ecosystem, designed to meet the needs of corporate and business transactions efficiently.

BNI’s cross-border transactions make it easier to send money, both abroad through the Outgoing Transfer (OTR) service and transactions from abroad through the Incoming Transfer (ITR) service. OTR services can be accessed by corporate and retail customers through various channels, including wondr by BNI, BNI Mobile Banking, BNIdirect, and branch offices/counters.

"The trust that has been given by customers will motivate us to continue to innovate and provide even better services in the future," Paolo said.

