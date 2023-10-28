Saturday, October 28, 2023
BNI Xpora Facilitates Seaweed Export

October 28, 2023 | 8:47 pm
State-owned bank BNI is facilitating its customer and seaweed cultivation company CV Adi Tirta to export its goods abroad. Amir Uskara, the deputy head at the Commission XI at the House of Representatives, said BNI Xpora could help Indonesia's MSMEs. (Handout Photo)
State-owned bank BNI is facilitating its customer and seaweed cultivation company CV Adi Tirta to export its goods abroad. Amir Uskara, the deputy head at the Commission XI at the House of Representatives, said BNI Xpora could help Indonesia's MSMEs. (Handout Photo)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI is facilitating its customer and seaweed cultivation company CV Adi Tirta to export its goods abroad.

Yoris Wanter, the son of CV Adi Tirta's founder, said his company received financing and business matching opportunities from Xpora. BNI also helps facilitate cross-border transactions.

"Our CV Adi Tirta's main target is the overseas market. With Xpora, BNI has facilitated meetings between CV Adi Tirta and buyers in China," Yoris said.

CV Adi Tirta has expanded to other markets such as France, Spain, India, Taiwan, Hongkong, and Vietnam. Yoris also said that BNI could help his fompany find more new buyers abroad.

Amir Uskara, the deputy head at the Commission XI at the House of Representatives, said BNI Xpora could help local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) go global. According to Amir, MSMEs are the backbone to Indonesia's economy. It also absorbs a large part of the Indonesian workforce. Thus, banks have to take an active role in MSME development program to spur Indonesia's economy.

"For instance, BNI through its Xpora program whose hubs are also located in Makassar. Xpora lets more MSMEs to be competitive not just at home, but also abroad. Having MSMEs go global can give a positive multiplier effect for Indonesia," Amir said.

