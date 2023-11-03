Friday, November 3, 2023
BNIDirect Records Rp 5,017 Trillion in Transaction

November 3, 2023 | 2:47 pm
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI said that its BNIDirect service had recorded Rp 5,017 trillion ($318.8 million) in transactions as of Sep. 2023, marking a 17.2 percent year-on-year increase.

BNI Vice President Director Adi Sulistyowati said BNI's cash management service (BNIDirect) grew 24.9 percent year-on-year from 122,100 users to 152,600 users. Transaction volume also jumped 37.9 percent to 745 million transactions.

“We will continue to push BNI Direct as a one-stop digital banking platform that integrates cash management, trade finance and services, supply chain management, and other wholesale solutions. This is also supported by an international standard system that is integrated end-to-end, and is capable of meeting the customer’s needs,” Adi Sulistyowati said.

Features such as payment management, collection management, liquidity management, value chain management, and open banking solutions are also expected to boost transactions. The bank is also currently focusing on coming up with attractive programs for its customers, among others by accelerating the transactions on BNIDirect. The bank has also prepared IT capacities to accommodate the increase in customers’ transactions for agile, easy, secure, and convenient transactions.

“We hope the solutions for business banking consumers via BNIDirect service can help businesses to grow and contribute to Indonesia’s economic growth,” Adi Sulistyowati said.

Other solutions that BNI offers include open banking, Xpora, forex, supply chain, as well as trade finance & service.

