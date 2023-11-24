BNI’s API Wins 2023 DevPortal Award

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI has won an award at the 2023 Dev Portal Awards.

The Dev Portal awards recognize the best developer portals in the application programming interface (API) space, be it localized or international. As many as 57 participants, including global companies such as Mastercard and Visa took part in the event.

BNI took home an award for the best international and localized API DevPortal, after beating other finalists Uome Ltd, Fedex, and Tapdata. “The award not only reflects BNI’s ability to adapt to global standards but also its dedication to providing superior digital banking services,” Okki Rushartomo, the corporate secretary at BNI, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Okki also called the digital service portal a “symbol of innovation”, as the bank seeks to provide solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers. The BNI API portal also comes packed with features that make it easier for developers to use the service. “The API features are not only improving the quality of the service, but it also makes the portal more appealing for developers,” Okki said.

BNI first launched its digital service portal in 2019. It has also been taking home DevPortal Awards for four consecutive years with its wins as follows:

2020 - Best Overall Developer Portal Community Prize

2021 - Best Overall Developer Portal Community Prize

2022 - Best Overall Developer Portal Community Prize

2022 - Best International & Localized Dev Portal

2023 - Best International & Localized Dev Portal

