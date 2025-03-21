BNI's Corporate, Business Transaction Value Rises 23.3 Pct

Jakarta. State-run bank BNI recently reported that the transaction value for its corporate and business customer segment had risen 23.3 percent year-on-year as of December 2024, reaching Rp 7,913 trillion.

About 84 percent of the transaction value comes from the bank's cash management services: BNIdirect cash. Last year, BNI's corporate and business customers also jumped over 14 percent.

According to BNI’s Director of Digital and Integrated Transaction Banking, Hussein Paolo Kartadjoemena, the demand for digital cash management had grown in recent years. Its popularity is also in line with digital transformation of financial processes across various industries.

“In 2025, we are optimistic that the need for cash management services that ensure security and provide efficiency will continue to rise. Our transaction volume target this year is expected to grow by more than 20 percent through the BNIdirect cash platform,” Paolo said.

BNIdirect is a digital financial platform designed to facilitate the management of corporate and business customers’ financial transactions quickly, easily, and conveniently. One of the flagship services within BNIdirect is BNIdirect cash.

“In BNIdirect cash, customers can perform various wholesale financial transactions, such as billing payments, tax payments, and transfers,” Paolo said.

BNIdirect cash feature comes equipped with the most commonly used features by customers for transactions, ultimately creating a strong link to their operational accounts. The BNIdirect platform also provides convenience in the form of digital onboarding services. This service allows customers to register their companies online. BNIdirect offers a single access. Customers only need one account to log in to all BNIdirect services, including BNIdirect cash.

“We hope that BNIdirect cash can help companies manage their finances more smoothly and in an organized manner, allowing them to focus more on business development,” Paolo said.

The bank also plans to continue developing BNIdirect to provide the best services for its customers.

“We do this to support digital transformation in the financial sector and help corporate and business customers grow faster in the digital era,” said Paolo.

Visit BNIdirect website https://direct.bni.co.id for more information.

