BNI’s Digital Solutions Spur CASA Growth

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI said that its digital solutions -- BNI Mobile Banking and BNIDirect -- have led to an increase in current account savings (CASA). This has led to a positive impact on the cost of funds (CoF).

As of the third quarter of 2023, BNI Mobile Banking transactions grew 54 percent year-on-year (yoy), reaching Rp 874 trillion. The bank’s cash management also rose 38 percent to Rp 5,017 trillion thanks to BNIDirect. BNI's digital channel has pushed the company's CASA to reach a ratio of 68.6 percent. This achievement helps BNI maintain CoF which is currently at around 2 percent, which is a structurally lower level compared to before the pandemic which reached more than 3 percent.

Corina Leyla Karnalies, the director for digital and integrated transaction banking at BNI, said that the digital solution had made customers more comfortable in making transactions and placing their money in the bank, particularly CASA.“This positively impacts the liquidity indicators, while boosting the company’s ability to provide financing for a sustained performance in the long term,” Corina said.

BNI Mobile Banking has become a one-stop financial solution for retail customers’ needs, starting from transactions, and investments, even beyond banking services, particularly lifestyle.

“BNI Mobile Banking’s success proves that the bank is on the right track by driving the digital transformation of our customer transaction services,” Corina said.

According to Corina, BNIDirect platform has also become a comprehensive solution for business customers. The plethora of attractive programs available also helps drive transaction growth and customer loyalty.

“We really pay attention to our CASA. That is why we continue to strengthen our digital channels, especially BNI Mobile Banking and BNIDirect to drive CASA-based transactions,” Corina said.

