Thursday, November 9, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

BNI’s Digital Solutions Spur CASA Growth

November 9, 2023 | 10:02 am
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI said that its digital solutions -- BNI Mobile Banking and BNIDirect -- have led to an increase in current account savings (CASA). This has led to a positive impact on the cost of funds (CoF).

As of the third quarter of 2023, BNI Mobile Banking transactions grew 54 percent year-on-year (yoy), reaching Rp 874 trillion. The bank’s cash management also rose 38 percent to Rp 5,017 trillion thanks to BNIDirect. BNI's digital channel has pushed the company's CASA to reach a ratio of 68.6 percent. This achievement helps BNI maintain CoF which is currently at around 2 percent, which is a structurally lower level compared to before the pandemic which reached more than 3 percent.

Corina Leyla Karnalies, the director for digital and integrated transaction banking at BNI, said that the digital solution had made customers more comfortable in making transactions and placing their money in the bank, particularly CASA.“This positively impacts the liquidity indicators, while boosting the company’s ability to provide financing for a sustained performance in the long term,” Corina said.

BNI Mobile Banking has become a one-stop financial solution for retail customers’ needs, starting from transactions, and investments, even beyond banking services, particularly lifestyle.

“BNI Mobile Banking’s success proves that the bank is on the right track by driving the digital transformation of our customer transaction services,” Corina said.

According to Corina, BNIDirect platform has also become a comprehensive solution for business customers. The plethora of attractive programs available also helps drive transaction growth and customer loyalty.

“We really pay attention to our CASA. That is why we continue to strengthen our digital channels, especially BNI Mobile Banking and BNIDirect to drive CASA-based transactions,” Corina said.

Read More:BNI Ready to Build New Capital Nusantara’s Financial Ecosystem

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Legislator Says BNI to Maintain Strong Performance until Year-End
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Legislator Says BNI to Maintain Strong Performance until Year-End

 BNI recently reported a 15.1 percent increase in net profit, reaching Rp 15.75 trillion as of the third quarter of 2023.
BNI Pledges Support for Sustainable Investment
Special Updates 3 hours ago

BNI Pledges Support for Sustainable Investment

 BNI recently said it sought to grow its sustainable portfolio to drive a more sustainable growth for Indonesia.
BNI’s Digital Solutions Spur CASA Growth
Special Updates 4 hours ago

BNI’s Digital Solutions Spur CASA Growth

 As of the third quarter of 2023, BNI Mobile Banking transactions grew 54 percent year-on-year (yoy).
Anies Wants to Change Indonesia’s 'Transactional' Foreign Policy
News 13 hours ago

Anies Wants to Change Indonesia’s 'Transactional' Foreign Policy

 Presidential hopeful Anies Baswedan intends to pursue a “values-based foreign policy” if he wins the upcoming election.
Mitsubishi Fuso Plans to Introduce Electric Truck Model in Indonesia
Business 16 hours ago

Mitsubishi Fuso Plans to Introduce Electric Truck Model in Indonesia

 The eCanter is equipped with six battery packs, each with a capacity of 370V/13.5kWh.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Presidential Candidate Age Limit to Go Retrial Following Court Controversy
1
Presidential Candidate Age Limit to Go Retrial Following Court Controversy
2
Jokowi's Brother-in-Law Removed as Constitutional Court Chief Justice
3
It’s Impossible to Rely on China Alone, Presidential Hopeful Ganjar Says
4
Eight Indonesian Startups Achieve Unicorn Status on CB Insights' List
5
Indonesia’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Down to $133.1 Billion
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED