Saturday, October 28, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

BNI’s Green Bond Helps Bank Cuts Emission

October 27, 2023 | 11:14 pm
SHARE
BNI’s director for risk management David Pirzada said at the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit at Hutan Kota by Plataran in Jakarta. (Photo Courtesy of BNI)
BNI’s director for risk management David Pirzada said at the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit at Hutan Kota by Plataran in Jakarta. (Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI recently revealed that it had issued green bonds worth over Rp 5 trillion (approximately $314.6 million), and this has helped the company cut carbon emissions.

“Thanks to green bonds, our company’s emission reductions totaled over 230,000 tons of CO2 annually,” BNI’s director for risk management David Pirzada said at the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit at Hutan Kota by Plataran in Jakarta.

The green bonds have also helped BNI’s reforestation initiative that spans 314,000 hectares. 

According to David, BNI will continue to bolster such a green portfolio to spur Indonesia’s green economy ecosystem. The government has also prepared incentives for companies to nudge them into slashing emissions. BNI invites partner companies to implement green economic practices through financing from green bond issuance proceeds.

Apart from financing, BNI also gives targets to its customers for implementing waste management, operations, and other initiatives that lead to emission reduction.

“If they achieve that target, we will give them incentives from a pricing standpoint. For instance, lower interest rates,” David said.

David also said that a green economy could have a positive impact on Indonesia’s growth. He added: “Study shows Indonesia’s gross domestic product [GDP] can rise 6 percent, and it [green economy] can increase new job generation by 15 percent until 2045. This is great and that’s why we need to support this.”

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

BNI’s Green Bond Helps Bank Cuts Emission
Special Updates 8 hours ago

BNI’s Green Bond Helps Bank Cuts Emission

 State-owned bank BNI recently revealed that it had issued green bonds worth over Rp 5 trillion (approximately $314.6 million).
Ruling Party PDI-P Confirms Gibran's Departure 
News 8 hours ago

Ruling Party PDI-P Confirms Gibran's Departure 

 Gibran, aged 36, was nominated as the running mate by the Golkar Party, a member of the Prabowo coalition.
Bakrie & Brothers Records Rp 3 Trillion in Net Revenue in 3rd Quarter of 2023
Business 8 hours ago

Bakrie & Brothers Records Rp 3 Trillion in Net Revenue in 3rd Quarter of 2023

 During the same quarter, Bakrie achieved an operating profit of Rp 228.33 billion, marking a significant increase of nearly 159% y-o-y.
Digital Economy Key to Boost Indonesia’s Competitiveness: Gov’t
Special Updates 8 hours ago

Digital Economy Key to Boost Indonesia’s Competitiveness: Gov’t

 According to Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga, the digital economy calls for collaboration with the private sector.
Generous House Purchase Incentive Won’t Harm State Revenue, Official Says
Business 9 hours ago

Generous House Purchase Incentive Won’t Harm State Revenue, Official Says

 This incentive is necessary to counteract the slowdown in the real estate sector, as consumers tend to postpone their purchases. 
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

French, British Investors in Talks with Indonesia on Nickel Smelter
1
French, British Investors in Talks with Indonesia on Nickel Smelter
2
Researcher Predicts Smooth Transfer of Power in 2024
3
Gov’t Mulls Giving Incentives to Electric Car Producers
4
South Korean National Arrested in Connection with Immigration Official's Death
5
US Strikes Iran-Linked Sites in Syria in Retaliation For Attacks on US Troops
Opini Title
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED