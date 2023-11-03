Friday, November 3, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

BNI’s Overseas Branches Record 10.8 Pct Increase in Credits

November 3, 2023 | 2:13 am
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI recently announced it had recorded an increase in credits distributed by its branch offices abroad.

As of the third quarter of 2023, BNI reported that its overseas branches had distributed Rp 21.77 trillion, marking a 10.8 percent year-on-year increase. 

“We are truly grateful that BNI’s overseas branch offices recorded great credit and this helped boost BNI Group’s performance. We are optimistic this credit trend will continue to grow positively,” Silvano Rumantir, the director for wholesale and international banking, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Silvano, some of BNI’s strategies to boost its overseas branches’ credit distribution include acquiring business groups, suppliers, and buyers of BNI head office debtors. The company is also increasingly participating in top-tier syndicated credit facilities. The bank also offers financing schemes for supply chain financing, as well as financing for “non-Indonesian-related” investment grade.

“We have a total of 7 overseas branches in London, New York, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, Hongkong, and Amsterdam and are proactively building an ecosystem of businesses and diasporas for a sustainable performance,” Silvano said.

Read More: BNI Books Positive Performance Amid Macroeconomic Dynamics

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Merdeka Copper Gold Invests Big in Future Projects
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Merdeka Copper Gold Invests Big in Future Projects

 MDKA is aggressively boosting productivity amidst today’s global challenges as it works on a number of strategic projects.
Listen to the Last New Beatles Song with John, Paul, George, Ringo and AI Tech: 'Now And Then'
Lifestyle 8 hours ago

Listen to the Last New Beatles Song with John, Paul, George, Ringo and AI Tech: 'Now And Then'

 There's a countdown, then acoustic guitar strumming and piano bleed into the unmistakable vocal tone of Lennon in the song's introduction.
BNI’s Overseas Branches Record 10.8 Pct Increase in Credits
Special Updates 10 hours ago

BNI’s Overseas Branches Record 10.8 Pct Increase in Credits

 As of the third quarter of 2023, BNI reported that its overseas branches had distributed Rp 21.77 trillion.
Pupuk Kaltim to Revamp Ammonia-2 Plant
Special Updates 10 hours ago

Pupuk Kaltim to Revamp Ammonia-2 Plant

 Pupuk Kaltim as well as Tripatra Engineers & Constructor signed Wednesday an ammonia plant-2 project EPC contract. 
Palestine Calls for Economic Sanctions Against Israel
News 12 hours ago

Palestine Calls for Economic Sanctions Against Israel

 Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al-Shun urged Thursday for countries to impose economic sanctions against Israel,
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Doubts Myanmar is Close to Inclusive National Dialogue
1
Indonesia Doubts Myanmar is Close to Inclusive National Dialogue
2
Couple Arrested for Selling Lethal Bootleg Alcohol that Kills 14 in Indonesia
3
Woman Found Living Alongside Decomposing Bodies of Husband, Son for Days
4
Indonesia in Pursuit of Dutch Semiconductor Investors
5
Jokowi Breaks Ground for Airport, Hospitals in Nusantara
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED