BNI’s Overseas Branches Record 10.8 Pct Increase in Credits

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI recently announced it had recorded an increase in credits distributed by its branch offices abroad.

As of the third quarter of 2023, BNI reported that its overseas branches had distributed Rp 21.77 trillion, marking a 10.8 percent year-on-year increase.

“We are truly grateful that BNI’s overseas branch offices recorded great credit and this helped boost BNI Group’s performance. We are optimistic this credit trend will continue to grow positively,” Silvano Rumantir, the director for wholesale and international banking, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

According to Silvano, some of BNI’s strategies to boost its overseas branches’ credit distribution include acquiring business groups, suppliers, and buyers of BNI head office debtors. The company is also increasingly participating in top-tier syndicated credit facilities. The bank also offers financing schemes for supply chain financing, as well as financing for “non-Indonesian-related” investment grade.

“We have a total of 7 overseas branches in London, New York, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, Hongkong, and Amsterdam and are proactively building an ecosystem of businesses and diasporas for a sustainable performance,” Silvano said.

