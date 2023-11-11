BNI-WWF Credit Card Gets Brand New Design, Benefits

Jakarta. BNI and conservation organization WWF Indonesia have revamped their joint credit card with a brand new design and benefits.

BNI and WWF Indonesia launched the credit card in 2011, and since then has issued over 41,000 cards in gold and platinum categories. BNI-WWF credit card holders automatically join the Members of Nature (MoNa). In every transaction, there is a fee dedicated to supporting WWF Indonesia’s programs.

Putrama Wahju Setyawan, the director for retail banking at BNI, said that the credit card’s new design embraced the theme of fauna species that are on the brink of extinction, namely Sumatran tigers and sea turtles. The credit card is also made of recycled plastic.

“This card offers a brand new design and comes with tons of new features and promos to serve the growing needs of the customers. We believe this BNI credit card can pave the way for a better planet,” Putrama was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Some of the new benefits include getting a 10 percent cashback of up to Rp 250,000 every month when shopping at e-commerce, fashion merchants, and veterinary clinics. This promo is available until Dec. 31. The cardholders also get to enjoy a special discount of up to Rp 500,000 at Superindo, Excelso, Rodalink, and Netflix.

There is also a spending reward program that enables active cardholders to get shopping e-vouchers and benefits of up to Rp 500,000. They are eligible as long as their transactions reach at least Rp 10 million per month. They also need to exchange their BNI rewards points at the BNI contact center.

Cardholders also get a chance to take part in an exclusive nature trip with WWF Indonesia to witness the organization’s environmental conservation efforts in person. This nature trip is set to take place twice a year, with Labuan Bajo, Flores (July 2024) and Sebangau, Central Kalimantan (October 2024) as the destinations.

Three cardholders can take part in each nature trip. Those who have the highest spending in April, May, and June 2024 are eligible for the Labuan Bajo trip. The top spenders in July, August, and September 2024 will get to go on the Sebangau trip.

Visit bit.ly/newbniwwfcard for more information on the BNI-WWF credit card. A welcome cashback worth Rp 500,000 is available for those who sign up for the card until Dec.31. Go to bit.ly/ccbniwwf to apply.

