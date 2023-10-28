Saturday, October 28, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

BP Batam Hosts 2023 Investment Award

October 27, 2023 | 8:25 pm
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of BP Batam)
(Photo Courtesy of BP Batam)

Jakarta. BP Batam, the development agency of Batam Island in Riau Islands Province, is hosting the 2023 Investment Award at the Radisson Hotel on Friday.

As the name suggests, this awarding ceremony recognizes foreign direct investment (FDI) and businesses that have posted a stellar performance.

The awards fall into 10 categories, including Lifetime Achievement Award as well as Logistics and Forwarder Figure, to name a few. BP Batam will also reward foreign investors who regularly submit their investment reports as well as those who have recorded the highest exports. Other categories include foreign investors with the highest investment realization as well as the largest expansion. As well as the best shipbuilding FD and highest US manufacturing FDI. There is also a category for the company with the largest and best workforce. Last but not least is the best integrated industrial park category.

“We wish to award companies who comply with the rules when investing in Indonesia, particularly Batam,” BP Batam spokesperson Ariastuty Sirait was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The awarding ceremony will also play an animated video that shows the collaboration between all regional governments in building Batam City. Ariastuty added: “This animated video is a collaboration between BP Batam and Nongsa Digital Park in Batam’s development, particularly Rempang Eco-City.”

The Singaporean Consulate General in Batam and the US Consulate General in Medan are expected to attend the ceremony.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

BNI’s Green Bond Helps Bank Cuts Emission
Special Updates 8 hours ago

BNI’s Green Bond Helps Bank Cuts Emission

 State-owned bank BNI recently revealed that it had issued green bonds worth over Rp 5 trillion (approximately $314.6 million).
Ruling Party PDI-P Confirms Gibran's Departure 
News 8 hours ago

Ruling Party PDI-P Confirms Gibran's Departure 

 Gibran, aged 36, was nominated as the running mate by the Golkar Party, a member of the Prabowo coalition.
Bakrie & Brothers Records Rp 3 Trillion in Net Revenue in 3rd Quarter of 2023
Business 8 hours ago

Bakrie & Brothers Records Rp 3 Trillion in Net Revenue in 3rd Quarter of 2023

 During the same quarter, Bakrie achieved an operating profit of Rp 228.33 billion, marking a significant increase of nearly 159% y-o-y.
Digital Economy Key to Boost Indonesia’s Competitiveness: Gov’t
Special Updates 8 hours ago

Digital Economy Key to Boost Indonesia’s Competitiveness: Gov’t

 According to Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga, the digital economy calls for collaboration with the private sector.
Generous House Purchase Incentive Won’t Harm State Revenue, Official Says
Business 9 hours ago

Generous House Purchase Incentive Won’t Harm State Revenue, Official Says

 This incentive is necessary to counteract the slowdown in the real estate sector, as consumers tend to postpone their purchases. 
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

French, British Investors in Talks with Indonesia on Nickel Smelter
1
French, British Investors in Talks with Indonesia on Nickel Smelter
2
Researcher Predicts Smooth Transfer of Power in 2024
3
Gov’t Mulls Giving Incentives to Electric Car Producers
4
South Korean National Arrested in Connection with Immigration Official's Death
5
US Strikes Iran-Linked Sites in Syria in Retaliation For Attacks on US Troops
Opini Title
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED