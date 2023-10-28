BP Batam Hosts 2023 Investment Award

Jakarta. BP Batam, the development agency of Batam Island in Riau Islands Province, is hosting the 2023 Investment Award at the Radisson Hotel on Friday.

As the name suggests, this awarding ceremony recognizes foreign direct investment (FDI) and businesses that have posted a stellar performance.

The awards fall into 10 categories, including Lifetime Achievement Award as well as Logistics and Forwarder Figure, to name a few. BP Batam will also reward foreign investors who regularly submit their investment reports as well as those who have recorded the highest exports. Other categories include foreign investors with the highest investment realization as well as the largest expansion. As well as the best shipbuilding FD and highest US manufacturing FDI. There is also a category for the company with the largest and best workforce. Last but not least is the best integrated industrial park category.

“We wish to award companies who comply with the rules when investing in Indonesia, particularly Batam,” BP Batam spokesperson Ariastuty Sirait was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The awarding ceremony will also play an animated video that shows the collaboration between all regional governments in building Batam City. Ariastuty added: “This animated video is a collaboration between BP Batam and Nongsa Digital Park in Batam’s development, particularly Rempang Eco-City.”

The Singaporean Consulate General in Batam and the US Consulate General in Medan are expected to attend the ceremony.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: