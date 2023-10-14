BP Batam Offers Scholarships, Training for Relocated Rempang Locals

Jakarta. BP Batam, the city’s development agency, is offering scholarships and training for the Rempang residents who have moved to temporary housing in support of the Rempang eco-city project.

According to BP Batam representative Sudirman Saad, these training programs seek to equip the Rempang locals with new skills. “So they will not only be moving [to a temporary housing], but they will also receive training,” Sudirman was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

The government will also set up a center for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the temporary housing. The housewives can take part in the sewing and cooking classes. They could later sell the products that they have made, Sudirman said.

The children would also be able to go to the closest schools in the area. Once they have graduated from high school, they will be given two options. The students will receive training if they wish to work right after graduating. For those who wish to continue their studies, the government has partnered with the Maritim Raja Ali Haji University (UMRAH).

“If they get accepted to universities in other regions like Java, the government will try to provide scholarships for them,” Sudirman said.

He added that the government would involve the relocated men to take part in Batam’s infrastructure construction works.

“We are planning to build a flyover next year, and we will expand the roads. That would call for huge manpower. So in addition to the rights that we have promised so far, we will be giving new opportunities and empowering them during their temporary stay here,” Sudirman said.

