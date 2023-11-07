Tuesday, November 7, 2023
BP Batam Plants 1,800 Trees for Greener City

November 6, 2023 | 11:14 pm
BP Batam, the city’s development body, recently planted 1,800 trees aimed to pave the way for a greener Batam. (Photo Courtesy of BP Batam)
BP Batam, the city's development body, recently planted 1,800 trees aimed to pave the way for a greener Batam. (Photo Courtesy of BP Batam)

Jakarta. BP Batam, the development body of the industrial archipelago in Riau Islands Province, recently planted 1,800 trees along a 30-km route.

This tree-planting route started from the Dang Anom park to the Hang Nadim airport roundabout. It then stretched back to the Simpang Laluan Madani, according to a BP Batam press release. The event also marked BP Batam’s 52nd anniversary. According to BP Batam’s head Muhammad Rudi, the tree planting also sought to make Batam a greener city.

“We want to turn Batam into a greener city. We need to work extra hard in doing so to protect the planet for the generations to come,” Rudi was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Rudi said that Batam’s massive infrastructure development must be accompanied by efforts to spur a green city and industry. BP Batam’s comprehensive planning is also expected to drive the city’s development and regional economy, according to Rudi. He added that: “This tree planting and fertilization can pave the way for an advanced yet beautiful, green, pollution-free, healthy, and sustainable Batam”. 

Tree planting also become one of the city’s efforts in soil improvement and flood prevention.

“Thank you, everyone [all BP Batam employees] for taking part in the tree planting. … If God is willing, these trees will grow next year. They will not only beautify but also protect the new Batam city,” Rudi said.

