Thursday, September 21, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

BP, Pertamina Ink MoU on Potential Carbon Injection in Tangguh

September 21, 2023 | 8:43 pm
SHARE
BP Berau Ltd and Kilang Pertamina Internasional sign a memorandum of understanding to launch a study to assess the possibility of injecting carbon dioxide in Tangguh on September 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)
BP Berau Ltd and Kilang Pertamina Internasional sign a memorandum of understanding to launch a study to assess the possibility of injecting carbon dioxide in Tangguh on September 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Pertamina)

Jakarta. BP Berau Ltd (bp) and Kilang Pertamina Internasional, the subsidiary of the state-owned oil and gas firm, recently agreed to launch a study to assess the possibility of injecting carbon dioxide in Tangguh.

This freshly inked memorandum of understanding (MoU) is also related to the development of blue ammonia in  Teluk Bituni, West Papua. The signing ceremony took place at the recent 2023 Indonesia Oil & Gas Forum in Bali. The study aims to spur growth in the petrochemical industry, specifically in West Papua, in a bid to boost the local economy. The MoU is expected to pave the way to support the two signatories’ energy transition by adopting carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) in the Tangguh project.

According to a press release, the Tangguh CCUS project carried out by BP has gotten the government’s approval in 2021. A FEED plan is underway. Pertamina and BP also said that the Tangguh CCUS project had the potential to be the country’s first CCS hub for both domestic and international emitters.

A Pertamina study is currently in place to find out the possibility of optimizing the gas supply in Teluk Bintuni while utilizing the Tangguh CCUS project to produce blue ammonia.

“As an energy company with operations in Indonesia that span over five decades, we are proud to support Pertamina and the Indonesian government’s net zero agenda by exploring the gas supply and carbon dioxide injection potential in Tangguh,” Kathy Wu, BP Regional President Asia Pacific, Gas & Low Carbon Energy was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Taufik Aditiyawarman, the president director at Kilang Pertamina Internasional, said his company pledged to not only provide sufficient and affordable energy, but also sustainable.

“That is why we are aggressively exploring clean energy alternatives, including blue ammonia, to spur clean power generation through co-firing,” Taufik said.

“[This collaboration] is pivotal to achieve blue certification by reducing over 70 percent of carbon emissions in the ammonia production process,” Taufik added.

Fadjar Djoko Santoso, the vice president for corporate communication at Pertamina, said that the partnership was key to driving energy transition and energy security. Fadjar also said that Pertamina played a role in supporting the country’s net zero emission targets.

Tangguh PSC Contractors consist of bp and its affiliates in Tangguh, MI Berau B.V., CNOOC Muturi Limited., Nippon Oil Exploration (Berau), Limited, KG Berau Petroleum Ltd., Indonesia Natural Gas Resources Muturi, Inc., KG Wiriagar Petroleum Ltd.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

BP, Pertamina Ink MoU on Potential Carbon Injection in Tangguh
Special Updates 35 minutes ago

BP, Pertamina Ink MoU on Potential Carbon Injection in Tangguh

 This freshly inked memorandum of understanding (MoU) is also related to the development of blue ammonia in Teluk Bituni.
IDX Set to Launch Carbon Trading Platform
Business 3 hours ago

IDX Set to Launch Carbon Trading Platform

 The IDX claims that the system is fully ready and expects to see transactions taking place during the launch date on Sept. 26.
Carbon Tax to Put Indonesia on Track Toward 2030 Climate Goal
Business 4 hours ago

Carbon Tax to Put Indonesia on Track Toward 2030 Climate Goal

 Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto last month said the carbon tax would be in place in 2025.
Indonesian Central Bank Retains Benchmark Rate at 5.75%
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesian Central Bank Retains Benchmark Rate at 5.75%

 The benchmark rates for deposit facilities and lending facilities will also remain unchanged at 5 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.
MBS Says 'Every Day We Get Closer' to Normalization with Israel
News 7 hours ago

MBS Says 'Every Day We Get Closer' to Normalization with Israel

 Saudi Arabia is discussing a major agreement with the United States to normalize relations with Israel in exchange for a US defense pact.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan Detained by KPK
1
Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan Detained by KPK
2
Indonesian Woman Jailed for Using Islamic Invocation Before Eating Pork
3
Jakarta Police Begin Questioning Suspected Talents in Pornographic Video Ring
4
Elon Musk's Starlink Makes Indonesian Presence Without Local Employees: Minister
5
Democratic Party Abandons Ambition to Nominate Agus as VP Candidate
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED