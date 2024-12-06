BPOM Head Visits Danone SN Factory, Exploring Potential Partnership to Support Government Programs

December 6, 2024
Taruna Ikrar, head of the Indonesian Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM), recently visited Danone Specialized Nutrition’s production facility in Sentul. (Photo Courtesy of Danone SN Indonesia)
Jakarta. In a bid to explore potential collaborations aimed at enhancing government initiatives, Taruna Ikrar, head of the Indonesian Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM), recently visited Danone Specialized Nutrition’s production facility in Sentul. This visit allowed for a firsthand examination of the company’s supply chain and production processes while fostering discussions on mutual support for key government programs, including the upcoming school-feeding initiative and the empowerment of Indonesia’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

During the visit, Ikrar and his team engaged with Danone representatives to discuss the company’s ongoing efforts and programs that align with governmental goals. Danone SN has initiated the Orang Tua Angkat (OTA or “Foster Parents”) program, which is designed to empower local MSMEs. The company also promotes its Makan Bergizi Generasi Maju (“Nutritious Meals for an Advanced Generation”) campaign, which distributes nutrient-rich meals, including fortified powder milk, in Yogyakarta.

Lee Meng Thoong, CEO of Danone SN Indonesia, highlighted that all of the company’s products—such as SGM Eksplor, Bebelac, and Nutrilon Royal—are produced entirely in Indonesia.

“All of our products meet BPOM’s standards and have secured halal certifications from BPJPH [Halal Product Assurance Agency] and LPPOM MUI, the food analysis agency of the Indonesian Ulema Council,” Lee stated in a recent announcement.

According to Lee, Danone SN Indonesia is committed to producing nutrient-rich products that are safe, healthy, high-quality, hygienic, and halal. All products undergo a rigorous research-and-development process and an integrated production system to ensure they meet high standards for consumers.

Ikrar expressed optimism about collaborating with Danone SN Indonesia, noting that the current economic climate necessitates concrete partnerships between the private sector and government.

“The Prabowo Subianto administration emphasizes food security, renewable energy, the downstream industry, and human capital development. We hope Danone will participate in supporting the government’s initiatives,” Ikrar said. He added, “We aim to enhance collaboration with Danone on the upcoming free meal program and MSME empowerment. Indonesia is home to 64 million MSMEs, yet only 60,000 of these food-related enterprises are BPOM-certified.”

Danone has articulated what it calls the Danone Impact Journey, outlining a set of objectives aimed at delivering impact. This initiative encompasses three pillars, with health as a primary focus. Danone SN Indonesia has launched a joint anti-stunting campaign and has also participated in the government’s school-feeding pilot program through its Makan Bergizi Generasi Maju initiative, reaching many preschools, kindergartens, and elementary schools. This campaign, running from September to December, involves distributing nutritious meals that include fortified powder milk rich in iron and vitamin C, aimed at providing a significant nutritional boost.

