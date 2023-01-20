BRI Announces Partnership with OPPO Indonesia

BRI and World Innovative Telecommunication (OPPO Indonesia) ink a memorandum of understanding in Jakarta on Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of BRI)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BRI recently announced its partnership with World Innovative Telecommunication, the local distributor of the Chinese smartphone giant OPPO.

According to a press statement, the partnership aims to provide top-notch financial services for Indonesia's smartphone business, which is crucial to today’s digital economy.

BRI director for institutional and wholesale business Agus Noorsanto and World Innovative Telecommunication director Wang Shuchen inked the memorandum of understanding in Jakarta earlier this week. BRI and World Innovative Telecommunication also inked a deal on dealer financing and digital solution for over 20,000 OPPO dealers in Indonesia.

Agus said that the collaboration would enable OPPO Indonesia and its dealers to access BRI's various banking services from financing to payment transactions (a closed-loop ecosystem). “They can easily manage their financial transactions easily through the Qlola by BRI platform,” Agus said in a recent press release.

Qlola is an integrated digital financial solution for companies with a single sign-on and boat features such as a financial dashboard, cash management, supply chain management, and forex. The platform also comes with multiple languages, including Mandarin, enabling easier internal communication with the head office. BRI also provides EDC and QRIS services for OPPO dealers for cashless payments.

Wang Shuchen said he hoped the BRI-OPPO Indonesia collaboration could give a boost to the company’s revenue.

“BRI is a state-owned bank with a vast network across the archipelago, even in the remote areas of Indonesia. Likewise, OPPO Indonesia has served customers across Indonesia. OPPO first entered Indonesia in March 2013 and today we are leading Indonesia’s smartphone market,” Shuchen said.

OPPO’s dealers are also not only in major cities but can also be found in areas outside the big cities. With BRI’s experience of disbursing loans to smaller enterprises to corporates, coupled with a vast network, both companies expressed their optimism in boosting Indonesia’s digital literacy.

