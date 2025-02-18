BSI to Host International Expo as Indonesia Aims to Lead Global Halal Industry

The Jakarta Globe
June 10, 2025 | 3:42 pm
BSI will host 2025 BSI International Expo at the Jakarta Convention Center on June 26-29, 2025.
BSI will host 2025 BSI International Expo at the Jakarta Convention Center on June 26-29, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of BSI)

Jakarta. State-owned Islamic bank, Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI), will host its flagship international expo as the country steps up efforts to become a global leader in the halal industry.

The 2025 BSI International Expo, themed “Engaging Indonesia in the Global Halal Industry”, will take place on June 26-29 at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC). The four-day event aims to showcase Indonesia’s growing potential in the halal ecosystem, spanning sectors such as hajj and umrah services, halal food and beverages, fashion, cosmetics, and finance.

“BSI is Indonesia’s largest sharia bank and a force to be reckoned with on the global stage. We are committed to strengthening the global halal industry ecosystem,” said Wisnu Sunandar, BSI’s Corporate Secretary.

Additionally, BSI anticipates that the event will reinforce its leadership in the halal ecosystem. Earlier this year, President Prabowo Subianto appointed BSI to establish Indonesia’s national gold bullion bank, further advancing its strategic role in Islamic finance.

With 87% of its population identifying as Muslim, Indonesia holds enormous potential in the global halal industry. In 2023, Indonesia ranked in third place in the Global Islamic Economy Indicator, just behind the close neighbor Malaysia and Saudi Arabia. It's the indicator that assesses how well countries have addressed the massive halal economy opportunity, and Indonesia aims to reach the top of this ranking.

“The BSI International Expo is part of our broader initiative to maximize that potential,” Wisnu added.

The expo will facilitate business matching between Indonesian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and buyers from over 20 countries. It will also host the third edition of Talenta Wirausaha, BSI’s entrepreneurial development program.

The event will feature 348 exhibitors, including 50 Hajj and Umrah travel agencies, as well as businesses from the fashion, F&B, cosmetics, automotive, and education sectors. Visitors can also enjoy exclusive promotions throughout the expo. 

“BSI is a market leader in the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem. For this year’s Hajj season, approximately 164,905 of our customers are departing pilgrims -- accounting for 83% of the Religious Ministry quota,” said Muhammad Habiby, BSI’s SVP Islamic Ecosystem Solutions.

BSI will also unveil a dedicated booth for its newly launched bullion bank, a milestone the bank describes as a “new force” in advancing the national Islamic financial ecosystem.

