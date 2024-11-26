BSI Wins Most Trusted Company Award for Its GCG Principles

The Jakarta Globe
November 26, 2024 | 12:52 pm
BSI receives the Corporate Governance Perception Index (CGPI) Award 2024 for being the Most Trusted Company. (Photo courtesy of BSI)
BSI receives the Corporate Governance Perception Index (CGPI) Award 2024 for being the Most Trusted Company. (Photo courtesy of BSI)

Jakarta. Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI) has won the Indonesia’s Most Trusted Company award at the 2024 Corporate Governance Perception Index (CGPI) awarding ceremony.

The sharia bank has won the same award for three consecutive years. The award also recognizes the company’s ability to maintain good corporate governance (GCG) principles. 

In implementing GCG, BSI has obtained ISO 37301:2021 Compliance Management System certification, ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management System certification, ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification, ISO 22301:2019 Business Continuity Management System certification, and ISO 27001:2022 Information Security Management System certification. Its CGPI scores have also continued to rise since 2021. In implementing GCG, BSI not only uses banking standards but also sets sharia values ​​as the basis. 

"GCG is a fundamental pillar that supports all BSI operations. We are always committed to placing good governance principles as the foundation of every step of our business. The goal is to ensure integrity, transparency, and sustainability," BSI’s compliance and human capital director Tribuana Tunggadewi was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

Hosting the 2024 CGPI Award was the Indonesian Institute for Corporate Governance (IICG) together with SWA magazine. This year, BSI has again become the Indonesia's Most Trusted Companies.

The bank scored 91.8, thus falling under the very trusted category. Dewi affirmed the banks’ commitment to implement the five main principles of GCG for Islamic commercial banks, namely openness, accountability, responsibility, independence, and fairness.

BSI also implements various GCG policies across governance structures, processes, and results that are in accordance with stakeholder perspectives. The bank implements the so-called three-line model to identify effective structures and processes that enable the achievement of goals, and facilitate strong governance and risk management, according to Dewi.

