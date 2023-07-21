Friday, July 21, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Bureaucratic Reforms Should Leave Impact on People: Gov’t

July 20, 2023 | 9:23 pm
SHARE
Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms Republic of Indonesia Abdullah Azwar Anas speaks at an Apkasi forum in Tangerang on July 20, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms Republic of Indonesia)
Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms Republic of Indonesia Abdullah Azwar Anas speaks at an Apkasi forum in Tangerang on July 20, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the Ministry of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms Republic of Indonesia)

Jakarta. The government’s efforts to make changes to the existing governance system should have an impact on the people, according to Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms of the Republic of Indonesia Abdullah Azwar Anas.

“Impactful bureaucratic reforms call for a paradigm shift: from an administrative-oriented input, in which we refer to how much budget have we spent or will use, to an outcome that is based on actual work that is impactful for the people,” Anas said at an Indonesian District Government Association (Apkasi) conference in Tangerang on Thursday.

Anas called on the need to adjust budget allocations so programs would be more impactful. In a “money-follow-program” concept, the government would set the budget according to the programs that help spur development in the country. In a “follow result” concept, the selection of programs must align with the development targets and priorities.

“Because there should not be a single rupiah in a government budget that does not bear any fruits for the people,” Anas said.

The minister said the government had aligned planning, budgeting, and performance at the sub-national governments. All these efforts have helped the government save Rp 121.9 trillion ($8.1 billion). This also aligns with the implementation of the government’s accountability system SAKIP. About 99.76 percent of civil servants nationwide did a good job in their performance assessments. At the same time, the public is complaining about poor public service, among others. This shows that the employees’ assessment scores still do not align with the organizational performance achievements.

“We need to align the organizational performance achievements with the individual performance by adopting the forced distribution. Organizational performance will represent how good the employees’ performance is and vice versa,” Anas said.

“In the future, we will base [the employees’] incentives, salary, and talent class on their performance assessment results,” he added.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Bureaucratic Reforms Should Leave Impact on People: Gov’t
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Bureaucratic Reforms Should Leave Impact on People: Gov’t

 According to Minister Abdullah Aawar Anas, impactful bureaucratic reforms call for a paradigm shift.
MAKA Motors Receives $37.6M in Seed Capital
Tech 5 hours ago

MAKA Motors Receives $37.6M in Seed Capital

 The startup was founded jointly by Raditya and Arief Fadillah, former executives of ride-hailing company Gojek.
Gov’t Takes Down Over 11,000 Gambling Websites
News 7 hours ago

Gov’t Takes Down Over 11,000 Gambling Websites

 Online gambling is strictly prohibited in Indonesia under the 2008 law on electronic information and transactions.
Indonesia Seeks to Join OECD
Business 11 hours ago

Indonesia Seeks to Join OECD

 Indonesia's eligibility for OECD membership has been enhanced by its regaining of upper-middle-income status.
New $320m Tollway to Spur Bengkulu’s Economic Growth: Jokowi
Business 11 hours ago

New $320m Tollway to Spur Bengkulu’s Economic Growth: Jokowi

 The newly inaugurated Bengkulu-Taba Penanjung tollway cost a total of Rp 4.8 trillion (estimated $320 million) to construct. 
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Businessman Detained for Allegedly Stealing Nickel Ores from Antam Mines
1
Businessman Detained for Allegedly Stealing Nickel Ores from Antam Mines
2
Indonesia Seeks to Join OECD
3
Cybersecurity Firm ITSEC Asia Seeks to Raise $7M from IPO
4
Putin to Skip BRICS Summit Due to ICC Arrest Warrant
5
China's Xinyi to Invest $11b in Quartz Sand Industry in Batam
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED