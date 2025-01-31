Cabinet Focuses on Food Security, Growth After 100 Days in Office

The Jakarta Globe
January 31, 2025 | 9:37 am
SHARE
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto. (Handout Photo)
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto. (Handout Photo)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto’s Red and White Cabinet is ramping up its focus on food security and economic growth as they passes their first 100 days in office. 

Prabowo is known for his eight-point goal: the Asta Cita. The president is also working towards making Indonesia self-reliant in its energy and food. The archipelagic country also aims to boost its green and blue economy. 

“Mr. President’s goals deal with food security because we seek to keep food prices in check and achieve food self-sufficiency,” Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto said in a meeting with the Indonesian military and police force. 

In the cabinet’s first 100 days, the government has launched a series of strategic policies, including raising the minimum provincial wage by 6.5 percent, debt write-offs for small enterprises, export proceeds deposit requirement for natural resources, maintaining people’s purchasing power by launching Harbolnas, BINA, EPIC Sale shopping campaigns, as well as 10 percent discounts for airfare. The government remains upbeat about reaching the 8 percent economic growth target in 2028.

“Strong national stability will be the main foundation for the sustainability of development and welfare of the Indonesian people. I would like to express my highest appreciation to the ranks of the Indonesian military and police force for their extraordinary dedication in maintaining stability, which is an important foundation for national economic development," Airlangga said.

According to Airlangga, food security, and economic growth are key for Indonesia to face global economic challenges. Indonesia kept its inflation at around 1.5 percent. Efforts are underway to reduce Indonesia’s dependence on imports. Airlangga said that synergy with the military and police is key to preventing illegal entry of goods.

The government so far has developed 24 special economic zones (SEZs) to attract investments in various sectors, be it manufacturing, digital economy, healthcare, education, as well as aircraft maintenance. Between 2012 and 2024, these SEZs have attracted Rp 256.7 trillion ($15.7 billion) and create jobs for 156,208 people. These investments involved 394 business actors. Indonesia is also actively making international economic partnerships, be it through BRICS, OECD, RCEP as well as the CPTPP.

"And now our neighbors Malaysia and Singapore want to build another data center with a SEZ. We need to pick up speed so investment flows to Indonesia,” Airlangga said.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Cabinet Focuses on Food Security, Growth After 100 Days in Office
Special Updates 40 minutes ago

Cabinet Focuses on Food Security, Growth After 100 Days in Office

 In the cabinet’s first 100 days, the government has launched a series of strategic policies to grow the economy.
Mid-Air Collision near DC Leaves No Survivors as Trump Casts Political Blame 
News 9 hours ago

Mid-Air Collision near DC Leaves No Survivors as Trump Casts Political Blame 

 Trump blamed previous administrations’ efforts to promote diversity at federal agencies for contributing to the crash.
Most of Indonesia’s Oil Consumption Supplied by Singapore
Business 11 hours ago

Most of Indonesia’s Oil Consumption Supplied by Singapore

 "Our fuel supply is coming from a country that doesn’t even produce oil,” Bahlil said.
Indonesia Must Embrace AI to Accelerate Digital Transformation: Meutya
Tech 11 hours ago

Indonesia Must Embrace AI to Accelerate Digital Transformation: Meutya

 Indonesia's online retail sector is expanding rapidly, with gross merchandise value (GMV) reaching $90 billion last year.
Vietnam, Qatar to Invest in Indonesia’s Cattle Farming
Business 12 hours ago

Vietnam, Qatar to Invest in Indonesia’s Cattle Farming

 Vietnam and Qatari investors are eyeing Indonesia's cattle farming as the country wants to import live cows to support free meal program.
News Index

Most Popular

Dozens of Flights Diverted as Bad Weather Hits Soekarno-Hatta Airport
1
Dozens of Flights Diverted as Bad Weather Hits Soekarno-Hatta Airport
2
Graft Fugitive Paulus Tannos Attempts to Renounce Indonesian Citizenship: Minister
3
Flood Disrupts Sedyatmo Toll Road Access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport
4
Flooded Access Roads to Soekarno-Hatta Airport Restored
5
Indonesia to Restrict Crude Oil Exports to Meet Domestic Demand
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED