Cabinet Focuses on Food Security, Growth After 100 Days in Office

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto’s Red and White Cabinet is ramping up its focus on food security and economic growth as they passes their first 100 days in office.

Prabowo is known for his eight-point goal: the Asta Cita. The president is also working towards making Indonesia self-reliant in its energy and food. The archipelagic country also aims to boost its green and blue economy.

“Mr. President’s goals deal with food security because we seek to keep food prices in check and achieve food self-sufficiency,” Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto said in a meeting with the Indonesian military and police force.

In the cabinet’s first 100 days, the government has launched a series of strategic policies, including raising the minimum provincial wage by 6.5 percent, debt write-offs for small enterprises, export proceeds deposit requirement for natural resources, maintaining people’s purchasing power by launching Harbolnas, BINA, EPIC Sale shopping campaigns, as well as 10 percent discounts for airfare. The government remains upbeat about reaching the 8 percent economic growth target in 2028.

“Strong national stability will be the main foundation for the sustainability of development and welfare of the Indonesian people. I would like to express my highest appreciation to the ranks of the Indonesian military and police force for their extraordinary dedication in maintaining stability, which is an important foundation for national economic development," Airlangga said.

According to Airlangga, food security, and economic growth are key for Indonesia to face global economic challenges. Indonesia kept its inflation at around 1.5 percent. Efforts are underway to reduce Indonesia’s dependence on imports. Airlangga said that synergy with the military and police is key to preventing illegal entry of goods.

The government so far has developed 24 special economic zones (SEZs) to attract investments in various sectors, be it manufacturing, digital economy, healthcare, education, as well as aircraft maintenance. Between 2012 and 2024, these SEZs have attracted Rp 256.7 trillion ($15.7 billion) and create jobs for 156,208 people. These investments involved 394 business actors. Indonesia is also actively making international economic partnerships, be it through BRICS, OECD, RCEP as well as the CPTPP.

"And now our neighbors Malaysia and Singapore want to build another data center with a SEZ. We need to pick up speed so investment flows to Indonesia,” Airlangga said.

