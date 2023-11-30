Thursday, November 30, 2023
Caitlin Halderman Announced as The Palace Jeweler’s ‘Special Friend’

November 30, 2023 | 1:48 pm
(Photo Courtesy of CMK)
(Photo Courtesy of CMK)

Jakarta. Jewelry giant, The Palace Jeweler announced that it had chosen public figure Caitlin Halderman as its “special friend”.

Caitlin Halderman will join The Palace Jeweler’s other special friends such as Andien and Sheila Dara. 

“Caitlin Halderman as a young talented woman respected by people across generations suits The Palace Jeweler’s image of being a quality jewelry brand that reaches people of all ages and backgrounds,” Winny Melita, the brand manager at The Palace Jeweler, said in a statement.

According to Winny, The Palace Jeweler has the Therlalu 3T slogan, which stands for “Therlengkap” (‘Most Complete’), “Therjangkau” (‘Affordable’), and “Therjamin” (‘Guaranteed’). The jewelry also suits every occasion.

Singer-actress Caitlin Halderman also commented on the partnership with The Palace Jeweler.

“I’m really excited to be The Palace Jeweler’s special friend. If you ask the reason why, The ‘Therlalu 3T’ Palace Jeweler is not only perfect for daily wear and all occasions, but it suits me as someone who is active, dynamic, and has different activities,” Caitlin said.

The Palace Jeweler offers a variety of jewelry collections ranging from gold jewelry, diamonds, and precious stones. The jewelry giant offers affordable collections that follow the latest market standards which are shown on LED screens in all outlets. According to the press release, The Palace Jeweler only provides jewelry with the ideal gold carat, namely 18 carats with a level of 75.5 percent and has SNI 8080:2020 certification.

#Special Updates
Caitlin Halderman Announced as The Palace Jeweler's 'Special Friend'
