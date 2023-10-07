Saturday, October 7, 2023
Calls Mount for Indonesia to Have a Sustainable Textile Roadmap

October 6, 2023 | 6:13 pm
Rantai Tekstil Lestari chairman Basrie Kamba kicks off the 2023 World Circular Textile Day Conference in Jakarta on Oct. 5, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Rantai Tekstil Lestari)
Rantai Tekstil Lestari chairman Basrie Kamba kicks off the 2023 World Circular Textile Day Conference in Jakarta on Oct. 5, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Rantai Tekstil Lestari)

Jakarta. Rantai Tekstil Lestari, which brings together like-minded private companies, fashion designers, and individuals, recently called for a roadmap on sustainable textiles to minimize the industry’s environmental impact.

The non-profit association, which is better known by its acronym RTL, was founded by seven private firms --including viscose rayon producer APR-- and two civil society organizations. RTL aims to promote sustainability throughout the value chain of Indonesia’s textiles, clothing, and fashion industries. 

“We hope Indonesia can soon have a roadmap on textiles as well as fashion. This roadmap will hopefully include sustainable fashion, textiles, as well as circularity,” RTL chairman Basrie Kamba said at the recent 2023 World Circular Textile Day Conference in Jakarta.

Basrie said that RTL should become a hub in which all stakeholders could exchange views on promoting sustainable textiles. RTL also seeks to release publications that would allow people to learn more about sustainable textiles.

“We [as RTL members] should share our stories on what we have done [to promote sustainable textile]. Otherwise, Indonesia -- or ASEAN member states -- will always be blamed as a pollutant. We are not. Our voice should be heard, but at the same time, we have to continuously innovate,” Basrie said.

Likewise, the National Development Agency (Bappenas) highlighted the need to give a boost to sustainable textiles in Indonesia. 

“Therefore, a sustainable fashion action plan is needed to be implemented in the textile industry in Indonesia. It has to be a part of our development strategies of both the government and the private sector,” Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti, the deputy minister for economic affairs at Bappenas, said.

“Sustainability, sustainable fashion and textiles are key factors that can promote [the Indonesian] textile industry from a sunset to a sunrise industry,” she said.

Calls Mount for Indonesia to Have a Sustainable Textile Roadmap
(Photo Courtesy of Rantai Tekstil Lestari)

The conference took place ahead of World Circular Textiles Day --also known by its abbreviation WCTD-- on Oct. 8. The WCTD is a non-profit association that aims to promote “full textile circularity” by 2050.

“ We define this as being a time when materials are renewable, recyclable, and safe, and they are kept in continual circulation. When products and services are designed for multiple uses, and material value retention with a maximum positive impact,” WCTD co-founder Cyndi Rhoades told the same forum virtually.

“[A full textile circularity] is also a time when people are valued and supported in an equitable, socially just, and resilient society,” Rhoades said.

