Cargo Volume Grows, Pelindo’s Revenue Reaches Rp 23.5 Trillion in Q3

Jakarta. The state-owned port operator Pelabuhan Indonesia, or Pelindo, recorded a revenue of Rp 23.5 trillion ($1.5 billion) by the end of Q3 2024, reflecting a 4 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Pelindo’s President Director, Arif Suhartono, said this achievement aligns with the positive operational performance across all business segments within the Pelindo Group through the last quarter.

“This improvement in operational performance across all business segments shows that the standardization and digitalization efforts implemented by Pelindo have successfully supported the increased flow of goods. The standardization process has been carried out in an integrated manner with stakeholders and service users, which has led to a reduction in port stay times,” he said in a statement.

Pelindo also reported strong growth in cargo throughput, with non-containerized cargo reaching 146 million tons in Q3 2024, a 16 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Container traffic also grew by 7 percent, reaching 13.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The company’s consistent positive performance over the past three years following the merger was praised by Desty Arlaini, Assistant Deputy for Logistics Services at the State-Owned Enterprise Ministry. “We appreciate the hard work Pelindo has done in recent years. Pelindo has been very consistent in carrying out the initiatives outlined in the merger study, including standardization, digitalization, integration, and optimization, all of which have been executed effectively,” said Desty.

Pelindo also recorded an increase in ship traffic, which grew by 11 percent to 1.04 billion gross tons. Similarly, passenger traffic increased by 9 percent, reaching 14.7 million people compared to the same period last year.

“While these positive achievements are encouraging, we remain focused and determined not to become complacent. The uncertain external environment pushes us to stay focused on maintaining this growth momentum through the end of 2024,” Arif concluded.

