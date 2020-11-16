Catchplay+, MNC Vision Networks Team Up to Boost Indonesia's OTT Subs

Jakarta. Regional premium OTT streaming service Catchplay+ and Indonesia’s leading subscription-based media group MNC Vision Networks have teamed up in providing the highest quality content and extending to reach more Indonesian OTT viewers.

Starting today, subscribers of MVN’s various platforms, including premium DTH Satellite Pay TV (MNC Vision) and Prepaid DTH (K-Vision), IPTV & Broadband provider (MNC Play and PLAYBOX), which are subsidiaries of MVN, can enjoy the leading entertainment content provided by Catchplay+ directly from their TV screens (via STB), iOS/Android applications, PCs and other mobile web browsers.

MVN has over 12 million customers across their several business units and is part of the broader MNC Media Group.

MNC Vision is the pioneer of premium DTH Pay TV in Indonesia and is currently the largest post-paid DTH operator in Indonesia. Meanwhile, MNC Play is a fiber-based fixed broadband and IPTV provider covering 1.5 million home passes and with 300,000+ subscribers to date.

The collaboration with MVN is a strategic breakthrough carried out by Catchplay in the midst of the pandemic.

"In addition to our established partnerships with several leading ISPs, Pay TVs and telecom operators in Indonesia, we are thrilled to announce this new collaboration with MVN," Catchplay Group chief executive officer Daphne Yang said in a press release.

"We believe MVN’s customers, especially the movie and series fans, will enjoy the latest Hollywood blockbusters and international drama series proudly provided by Catchplay+, many of them exclusive for Indonesia," Daphne said.

Latest content offering of Catchplay+ this month include 'A Quiet Place 2', 'The Conjuring 3', 'GI Joe: Snake Eyes', 'The Superdeep', 'Godzilla VS Kong', 'Suicide Squad', 'Spiral: From The Book of Saw', 'Wrath of Man' in addition to 'Wonder Woman 1984', 'Mortal Kombat', BBC First series and local audience’s favorites such as 'Bebas' with hundreds of new titles being added every month.

According to MVN chief executive officer Ade Tjendra, as the biggest and most complete subscription-based media group in Indonesia, MVN commits to always give the best multi-choice quality of entertainment and information to its subscribers.

“We’ve been known to continuously entertain Indonesian citizens by providing market leading multi-genre content and we are increasingly expanding our reach to digital natives in Indonesia via Vision+, our OTT platform,” Ade said.

“We positively welcome the collaboration with Catchplay+ to enrich our customers’ viewing experience with a wider choice of movie titles so that we can strengthen our position as 'The Real Movies Spot for Movie Mania' for movie buffs," he added.

"With the addition of Catchplay+, we present a complete range of movie genres to our customers, from Bollywood to Hollywood titles, and from East to West in cultural breadth. MNC Vision, K-Vision, MNC Play, and PLAYBOX subscribers now can enjoy our special launch promos up to 30 percent discount on any packages and additional access to Single Rental titles.”

To enjoy Catchplay+ content through MNC Vision, K-Vision, MNC Play, and PLAYBOX services, subscribers can choose various monthly packages of Catchplay+’s Movie Lovers Basic Plan from 1 month, 3 months, 6 months or 12 months bundled with MVN packages. Special offers are available during the launch promotional period.

In addition to the Movie Lovers Basic package, customers can also choose Single Rentals, where customers can rent the latest movies of their choice with a very affordable price, starting from Rp15.000 to Rp22.000 (excluding tax) per title.

Each Catchplay+ customer account can be used on five registered devices and is eligible for watching on two devices at the same time (simultaneous watching), including PCs, smartphones, tablets and televisions.

It is a perfect solution for watching and spending quality time with family, relatives or friends.