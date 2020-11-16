Catchplay+ to Add ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, ‘Matrix Resurrections’, and More

Jakarta. Catchplay+ is gearing up to release tons of exciting and fresh titles that’ll ensure a great movie night for all Indonesian movie lovers to enjoy at home.

The coronavirus pandemic has greatly increased the amount of VOD service demand and subscriptions in Indonesia, as most people stayed at home and prompted them to consume entertainment from their homes. To answer the growing demand from OTT users , Catchplay+ strive to bring inspiring and high-quality content for the audience in Indonesia to enjoy at home.

This December, Catchplay+ will be adding the long-awaited blockbuster titles including 'Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City', 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', 'Matrix Resurrections', 'Ghostbuster: Afterlife' to their movie libraries. Other highlights for the month include exclusive titles like 'The Outpost', 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and The Marksman'.

“It’s sad to see that the third wave of the pandemic begins to take hold across Indonesia. It is so important right now to self-quarantine to ensure we aren’t endangering ourselves or anyone. Staying at home can be very distressing, but the least we can help is to ease people who stay inside by providing people with nonstop entertainment content options so that people can spend more quality time together with family and to hopefully make people’s life a bit easier at home," Novy Fadillah Sudradjat, Marketing Director of Catchplay+ said.

Not only that movies can be purchased by Single Rentals, but the majority of the titles added monthly are also included in the Catchplay+ unlimited package which allows unlimited watching by subscribers during the subscribed period. For Single Rentals, users can rent their chosen movie by starting from Rp15.000 (before tax) per title. While for the unlimitedcategory, users only have to pay Rp45.000 (before tax) for monthly subscriptions to watch limitless popular titles on the platform.

Users in Indonesia can access Catchplay+ service through the web, app downloads from Android PlayStore, AppStore, and through leading operators including Telkom’s IndiHome, First Media, XL Home, Transvision; smart TV platforms such as MiTV Samsung and LG Smart TV, and various reputable e-commerce sites such as Tokopedia, Shopee, Blibli, and JD.ID.