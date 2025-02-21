Celebrating its 53rd Anniversary, Petrosea Continues to Grow & Evolve through Synergy & Collaboration

February 21, 2025
Petrosea's Board of Commissioners and Board of Directors.
Petrosea's Board of Commissioners and Board of Directors.

Jakarta. PT Petrosea Tbk (PTRO) held its 53rd-anniversary celebrations at its head office on Friday, February 21, 2025. The company’s 53rd anniversary carried the theme of “Beat the  Challenge” and was attended by the Board of Commissioners and Board of Directors as well as management and employees, both at the head office and all project sites who joined online. 

During his speech, Michael, President Director of PT Petrosea Tbk, expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders, including Petrosea employees who have supported the company's performance growth, especially in the past year.

"We hope that Petrosea will continue to grow and evolve, both now and in the future while remaining focused on implementing operational excellence in executing all projects according to our predetermined targets," he stated. 

On this occasion, Osman Sitorus, President Commissioner and concurrently Independent Commissioner of PT Petrosea Tbk, stated that last year Petrosea achieved a "very good" rating for GCG  implementation and scored above the average Big Cap 100 listed companies on the Indonesia Stock  Exchange based on an evaluation conducted by an independent party. This achievement marks the highest accomplishment in over five decades of Petrosea’s operations in the mining and construction sectors.

Petrosea is a multi-disciplinary contract mining, engineering, procurement & construction, and oil & gas services company that is fully committed to prioritizing ESG as a continuation of the Company’s business sustainability. With a track record of excellence for 53 years, Petrosea was once owned by Australian company, Clough Limited, and listed its shares on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in 1990 as the first Indonesian engineering and construction company to be listed on the IDX.

Petrosea's milestones of 53 years.
Contract mining project for Kaltim Prima Coal in Sangatta which was completed in 1991.

 

Contract mining gold project for Newmont Minahasa Raya in North Sulawesi which commenced in 1991.
Petrosea’s competitive advantage is through its ability to provide complete pit-to-port mining solutions, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction capabilities as well as logistic support, whilst demonstrating absolute commitment to safety, health & environment, quality management, and business integrity. All of Petrosea’s operational and financial performance targets are supported by a strong Health, Safety, and Environment (SHE) culture through the implementation of target zero accident, operational excellence, and continuous improvement, as well as risk management and Good Corporate Governance (GCG) factors as the backbone of the company’s sustainability.

