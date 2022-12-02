CEOs Told to Embrace Health Promotion, Disease Prevention Business

Jakarta. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin recently told business leaders to try tapping into the health promotion and disease prevention business.

According to Budi, the average health spending will continue to grow in face of an aging population.

"It is important for business players to run business in health promotion and prevention. Assuming that our population's life expectancy rises from 72 to 76 years, in which people have to embrace healthy lifestyles such as by working out," Budi said at the 2022 Kompas 100 CEO forum in Singapore.

Throughout the years, food company Danone Indonesia has been focusing on meeting Indonesians' nutrition needs, particularly during the first 1,000 days of life.

"To address the health challenges of today and tomorrow, we believe that nutritional needs must be fulfilled in the first 1,000 days of life. That is why we focus on our nutritional and hydration product's accessibility, as well as product innovations that suit the consumer's needs," Vera Galuh Sugijanto, the VP general secretary at Danone Indonesia, said.

Danone Indonesia also provides 24/7 multichannel careline to help parents meet their child's nutrition.

"We believe that health and the environment are interconnected. So we maintain environmental sustainability by embracing responsible business operations on three circularity aspects, namely carbon circularity, packaging circularity, and water circularity," Vera added.

On stunting prevention, Vera said strengthening the referral system across public health facilities would be pivotal to detecting children with faltering growth and malnutrition. Thus Danone Indonesia works alongside its partners on the Aksi Cegah Stunting program in Pandeglang. The stunting prevention program has lowered the stunting rate in toddlers by up to 8.4 percent within 6 months.

Danone Indonesia also helps promote the health of its very own employees, according to Vera. Since 2016, the company has offered a six-month paid maternal leave, and a 10-day paternity leave. There are support programs for breastfeeding employees. Healthtitude programs and regular health checks are also available.

Danone Indonesia is a member of the Indonesian Association of Child-Friendly Companies (APSAI).

"Health issues are everyone's problems. It calls for multi-stakeholder collaboration and a shared vision for a healthier Indonesia," Vera said.

Kompas 100 CEO Forum is a platform for CEOs, government officials, and the general public to discuss today's pressing issues. Danone Indonesia has been a partner and a speaker at the Kompas 100 CEO Forum since last year.