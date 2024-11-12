Chandra Asri Group Operates Vessel Fleets to Support Feedstock Reliability and Business Expansion in Logistics 

The Jakarta Globe
November 12, 2024 | 6:28 pm
(Photo Courtesy of Chandra Asri Group)
(Photo Courtesy of Chandra Asri Group)

Jakarta. Chandra Daya Investasi, a subsidiary of Chandra Asri Pacific (Chandra Asri Group), is expanding its business portfolio by acquiring and operating four vessels, including oil/chemical tanker vessels and a natural gas carrier vessel. 

These four vessels represent the company’s first fleet, aimed at improving operational efficiency and strengthening the sustainable supply chain through global maritime transportation services. The fleet operations will be carried out through CDI's subsidiaries in the logistics sector, Chandra Shipping International (CSI) and Marina Indah Maritim (MIM). 

In the long term, Chandra Asri Group, through CDI, plans to expand its fleet by acquiring additional vessels to enhance competitiveness and create new business opportunities with third parties. The operation of these vessels is also part of Chandra Asri Group’s expansion strategy as it explores business diversification into the maritime logistics and storage tank sectors. 

With the capability to manage the transportation of essential raw materials for industry, the company can now ensure greater supply reliability, maintain stability in production processes, and strengthen the resilience of its supply chain.  

“The purchase of these four vessels is part of our efforts to strengthen CDI’s position within the global maritime logistics ecosystem to provide reliable services and support the needs of the industry. The operation of this fleet also reflects our commitment to continue growing and innovating in support of Chandra Asri Group’s business, in line with the Group’s vision as a provider of energy, chemicals, and infrastructure solutions in Southeast Asia, as well as supporting the company’s long-term goals of delivering the best services,” President Director of CSI and MIM, Lingga Widastri, said in a statement on Tuesday.

CSI and MIM are subsidiaries of CDI, an entity established by Chandra Asri Group to develop businesses in the infrastructure sector, which includes energy, water, logistics, and storage. Through CDI’s expansion in the infrastructure sector, Chandra Asri Group reaffirms its commitment to providing energy, chemical, and infrastructure solutions that not only meet current needs but also respond to future opportunities.

