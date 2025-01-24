Chandra Asri Group Promotes Sustainable Living in #SiPalingSustainable Campaign

Jakarta. As climate change gets increasingly alarming, the commitment to sustainability has become necessary. Chandra Asri Group, a leading energy, chemical, and infrastructure solution provider in Southeast Asia, recently reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability.

The company launched the ‘Indonesia Asri' campaign, as part of its efforts to amplify sustainable actions through a collaborative approach. Over one year, this campaign has involved over 2,200 volunteers, called the ‘Warga Asri’ community as they took on the #AksiAsri365 challenge. This 365-day initiative challenge aims to encourage its participants to make positive changes related to sustainability in their daily lives.

According to Chandra Asri Group’s Head of Corporate Communication Chrysanti Tarigan, the Indonesia Asri campaign reflects the company’s commitment to inspiring people to embrace environmentally friendly lifestyles. Such an approach is essential to creating a better and sustainable Indonesia to be preserved for future generations.

“We would like to thank everyone who has worked with us in amplifying the sustainability message across many platforms in 2024,” Chrystanti said in an event that celebrates Indonesia Asri’s one-year journey in Jakarta on Thursday.

The winners of the #AksiAsri365 campaign take a group photo in Jakarta on Jan. 23, 2025.

Enthusiasm soared high for the Indonesia Asri campaign. As Indonesia Asri successfully completed the one-year challenge #AksiAsri365, other initiatives including Circle of Beauty, AksiAsri Beralih, and clean-up act “Operasi Semut” have also helped expand the sustainability campaign reach.

The launch of #SiPalingSustainable from Indonesia Asri campaign in Jakarta on Jan. 23, 2025.

After a successful year, Indonesia Asri kicked off 2025 by launching a new sustainability campaign #SiPalingSustainable (‘Most Sustainable’). As the name suggests, this campaign seeks to encourage people to live more sustainably. The campaign will make use of social media and indonesiaasri.com to spread the word. It influences people to become active agents of change to promote sustainable actions.

“We want people to live better by embracing sustainability in their lives,” Chrysanthi said.

Chandra Asri Group also seeks to have more people participate in its Indonesia Asri campaign.

“We hope that we have more organizations, institutions, or individuals partnering with us, so that we can better deliver our message,” Chrysanthi said.

The Indonesia Asri campaign earned full support from sustainability consultant and advisor, Jalal. He said that the campaign reflected Chandra Asri’s commitment to sustainability, specifically on waste management and circular economy concepts. “What Chandra Asri is doing contributes to the sustainability issues that we are facing,” Jalal added.

Sustainability lifestyle enthusiast Cynthia S Lestari said it would be best to start small but consistent if someone wants to live sustainably. “It is as simple as deleting e-mail. We might not realize it, but there are servers that store the data, and they consume huge amounts of energy,” Cynthia said.

She also hopes that people will not see sustainability as a trend but as a lifestyle.

“Trends are temporary. We should make sustainability a lifestyle, and this is urgent. We have to live sustainably immediately,” Cynthia said.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: