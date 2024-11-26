Chandra Asri Group Wins 2 Awards in Investor Daily ESG Appreciation Night

Chandra Asri Group recently took two awards at the Investor Daily ESG Appreciation Night in Jakarta. The company won awards for Appreciated Circular Economy ESG Report and Most Appreciated ESG Report.  (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)
Jakarta. Chandra Asri Group recently took two awards at the Investor Daily ESG Appreciation Night in Jakarta. The company won awards for Appreciated Circular Economy ESG Report and Most Appreciated ESG Report. 

The first award recognized companies with transparent reports on circular economy, be it recycling operations, material efficiency, and waste management. Chandra Asri Group has pledged to positively impact society and the environment by creating a holistic approach that combines business sustainability with social and environmental welfare. Beritasatu.com’s editor-in-chief Syukri Rahmatullah handed the award to Chandra Asri Group’s Circular Economy and Partnership team. 

The Most Appreciated ESG Report recognized companies with the highest scores based on a comprehensive assessment of 33 ESG-related factors developed by the Bumi Global Karbon (BGK) Foundation. B-Universe’s chief executive officer Rio Abdurachman handed the award to Chandra Asri Group’s Sustainability Strategy team. 

According to the company's 2023 sustainability report, Chandra Asri Group’s Director of ESG and Sustainability, Phuping Taweesarp said that the company focused on operational excellence to face the challenges of climate change as they worked towards implementing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. 

"We also collaborate with business partners with the same vision, to implement innovative solutions that aim to minimize our carbon footprint. By sharing knowledge, technology, and best practices, we leverage our partners' expertise and resources to improve energy efficiency across all lines of operation," Phuping was quoted as saying in the 2023 Sustainability Report.

 

Chandra Asri Group Wins 2 Awards in Investor Daily ESG Appreciation Night
