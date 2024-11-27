Chandra Asri Group Wins 2024 PR Excellence Awards

The Jakarta Globe
November 27, 2024
Chandra Asri Pacific (Chandra Asri Group) recently won Perhumas’ 2024 PR Excellence Awards (PREA).(Photo Courtesy of Chandra Asri Group)
Jakarta. Chandra Asri Pacific (Chandra Asri Group) recently won Perhumas’ 2024 PR Excellence Awards (PREA).

The chemical and infrastructure company won first place for the Corporate PR for Environmental, Social, and governance (ESG) & the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) category. The award recognized the company’s “Indonesia Asri” campaign that upheld education and collaboration.

“The award is the result of our Corporate Communication teamwork and also collaboration with various parties to educate people on sustainability. So we can pass a beautiful Indonesia to the future generation,” Chandra Asri Group’s Head of Corporate Communication, Chrysanthi Tarigan was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

“Indonesia Asri” is a campaign that invites everyone to build a more beautiful Indonesia together. The campaign upholds sustainability principles, so it could be a legacy for future generations. The campaign has developed the Warga Asri community involving over 11,000 people that actively take part in environmental initiatives. The campaign also has the Indonesiaasri.com microsite for related activities.

This campaign has been running for one year emphasizing the importance of environmental awareness, and will continue. The campaign also includes the so-called “Operasi Semut” (‘Operation Ant’) that encourages people and communities to sort and manage plastic waste in an organized manner.

“We hope that this award can motivate us to take a step ahead to advance the company’s corporate social responsibility and sustainability,” Chrysanthi said.

