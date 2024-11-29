Chandra Asri Held Circle of Beauty 3.0 Campaign 

Yovanda Noni
November 29, 2024 | 5:10 pm
SHARE
The Indonesia Asri campaign, initiated by Chandra Asri Group has once again held an inspiring program titled Circle of Beauty 3.0, with the theme "Self-Care Starts with Waste Care".
The Indonesia Asri campaign, initiated by Chandra Asri Group has once again held an inspiring program titled Circle of Beauty 3.0, with the theme "Self-Care Starts with Waste Care".

Jakarta. The Indonesia Asri campaign, initiated by Chandra Asri Group has once again held an inspiring program titled Circle of Beauty 3.0, with the theme "Self-Care Starts with Waste Care". 

This program aims to educate the younger generation to be more aware of the waste management of personal care products while raising awareness of the importance of environmental preservation.

The event, which took place in Jakarta, featured a collaboration with Rumah Atsiri, an education and innovation center in essential oils. Circle of Beauty 3.0 provided participants with the opportunity to enhance their beauty skills while learning how to sort waste from their beauty products.

Education and Collaboration for a Beautiful Indonesia
Chrysanthi Tarigan, Head of Corporate Communications at Chandra Asri Group, stated that Circle of Beauty 3.0 is part of the Indonesia Asri campaign, emphasizing collaboration and education to create a cleaner environment. This campaign encourages individuals to separate the waste from their personal consumption.

"This initiative is aimed at those passionate about beauty, from skincare, makeup, to personal care. We want to educate people on maximizing the use of beauty products while correctly sorting the packaging waste. This small habit is expected to be a first step towards getting used to sorting waste at home so it can be recycled," said Chrysanthi.

Dewanti Subijantoro, Corporate Representative of Rumah Atsiri, a producer of personal care products, emphasized the importance of sustainability as a core pillar of their business.

"Sustainability is not just a campaign but the core of our business model. We integrate sustainability principles into every operation that aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). One of the initiatives we run is Kosara, the Rumah Atsiri Waste Cooperative, responsible for managing our production waste sustainably. This waste not only helps reduce environmental impact but also directly benefits the surrounding community," said Dewanti.

The collaboration between Chandra Asri Group and Rumah Atsiri demonstrates their commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable environment, which is hoped to become a positive legacy for future generations.

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia Relies on Homegrown Talent as Overseas Stars Face AFF Cup Doubts
News 1 hours ago

Indonesia Relies on Homegrown Talent as Overseas Stars Face AFF Cup Doubts

 Indonesia may miss stars Rafael Struick, Ivar Jenner, and Justin Hubner at the 2024 AFF Cup due to scheduling and club commitments.
Bank Indonesia Forecasts GDP Growth of 4.8%-5.6% in 2025 Amid Global Economic Challenges
Business 1 hours ago

Bank Indonesia Forecasts GDP Growth of 4.8%-5.6% in 2025 Amid Global Economic Challenges

 Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected that Indonesia's economy will remain resilient despite a looming trade war
Rosan Lauds Investor Daily Roundtable for Bridging Gaps in Understanding Gov't Policies
Business 2 hours ago

Rosan Lauds Investor Daily Roundtable for Bridging Gaps in Understanding Gov't Policies

 The Investor Daily Roundtable has proven to be an effective platform for fostering dialogue between the government and the public.
Prabowo Sets Budget for Free Nutritious Meals Program at Rp 10,000 Per Child, Lower Than Expected
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo Sets Budget for Free Nutritious Meals Program at Rp 10,000 Per Child, Lower Than Expected

 President Prabowo Subianto has allocated a budget of Rp 10,000 ($0.63) per portion per day for the free nutritious meals program.
Indonesia to Launch B40 Biodiesel Program in 2025, Aims to Cut 40 Million Tons of CO2 Annually
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia to Launch B40 Biodiesel Program in 2025, Aims to Cut 40 Million Tons of CO2 Annually

 The palm oil-based biodiesel is expected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by up to 40 million tons annually.
News Index

Most Popular

Quick Count Results Show Early Leaders in 2024 Regional Elections
1
Quick Count Results Show Early Leaders in 2024 Regional Elections
2
Pramono-Rano Declare Victory in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
3
Pramono on Course to Win Jakarta Governorship
4
Fire Breaks Out at Gyukaku Restaurant in Grand Indonesia Mall
5
Megawati: ‘PDIP Would Have Won in Central Java if the Election Was Fair’
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED