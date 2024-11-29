Chandra Asri Held Circle of Beauty 3.0 Campaign 

Jakarta. The Indonesia Asri campaign, initiated by Chandra Asri Group has once again held an inspiring program titled Circle of Beauty 3.0, with the theme "Self-Care Starts with Waste Care".



This program aims to educate the younger generation to be more aware of the waste management of personal care products while raising awareness of the importance of environmental preservation.



The event, which took place in Jakarta, featured a collaboration with Rumah Atsiri, an education and innovation center in essential oils. Circle of Beauty 3.0 provided participants with the opportunity to enhance their beauty skills while learning how to sort waste from their beauty products.

Education and Collaboration for a Beautiful Indonesia

Chrysanthi Tarigan, Head of Corporate Communications at Chandra Asri Group, stated that Circle of Beauty 3.0 is part of the Indonesia Asri campaign, emphasizing collaboration and education to create a cleaner environment. This campaign encourages individuals to separate the waste from their personal consumption.



"This initiative is aimed at those passionate about beauty, from skincare, makeup, to personal care. We want to educate people on maximizing the use of beauty products while correctly sorting the packaging waste. This small habit is expected to be a first step towards getting used to sorting waste at home so it can be recycled," said Chrysanthi.



Dewanti Subijantoro, Corporate Representative of Rumah Atsiri, a producer of personal care products, emphasized the importance of sustainability as a core pillar of their business.



"Sustainability is not just a campaign but the core of our business model. We integrate sustainability principles into every operation that aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). One of the initiatives we run is Kosara, the Rumah Atsiri Waste Cooperative, responsible for managing our production waste sustainably. This waste not only helps reduce environmental impact but also directly benefits the surrounding community," said Dewanti.



The collaboration between Chandra Asri Group and Rumah Atsiri demonstrates their commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable environment, which is hoped to become a positive legacy for future generations.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: