Chandra Asri’s Circle of Beauty 3.0 Advocates for Sustainability in Beauty

Jakarta. The Indonesia Asri campaign, led by Chandra Asri Group, continues to inspire with its latest initiative, Circle of Beauty 3.0, themed "Self-Care Starts with Waste Care." This program aims to educate the younger generation on managing personal care product waste while raising awareness about the importance of environmental conservation.

Held in Jakarta, the event partnered with Rumah Atsiri, a leading education and innovation hub for essential oils. The initiative combined beauty education with hands-on training in sorting waste from beauty products, highlighting the intersection of personal care and sustainability.

Education and Collaboration for a Cleaner Future

Chrysanthi Tarigan, Head of Corporate Communications at Chandra Asri Group, emphasized that Circle of Beauty 3.0 is a key part of the Indonesia Asri campaign, which promotes collaboration and education to foster environmental awareness.

“This initiative targets beauty enthusiasts—whether in skincare, makeup, or personal care. We aim to educate them on maximizing product use while properly sorting packaging waste. These small habits can serve as a first step toward adopting waste-sorting practices at home, paving the way for recycling,” Chrysanthi said.

Dewanti Subijantoro, Corporate Representative of Rumah Atsiri, underscored sustainability as a core principle of their business.

“Sustainability is not just a campaign for us; it’s the foundation of our operations. We incorporate sustainability principles into every aspect of our business, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through initiatives like Kosara, our waste cooperative, we manage production waste sustainably. This not only reduces environmental impact but also provides tangible benefits to the local community,” Dewanti explained.

The collaboration between Chandra Asri Group and Rumah Atsiri showcases their shared commitment to building a greener and more sustainable future. Through programs like Circle of Beauty 3.0, they aim to leave a lasting legacy of environmental stewardship for future generations.

