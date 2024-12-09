Chandra Karya Holds Rp 1 Furniture Auction

Jakarta. Furniture firm Chandra Karya is hosting its end-of-the-year bazaar, which will include a Rp 1 auction, across all its branches.

The event includes five main activities: the Rp 1 auction, discount battle, flash sale, clearance sale, and a special discount promo from Bank BCA.

The Rp 1 auction already took place at the Grand Chandra Karya Pramuka on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The company will hold another round of auction at Chandra Karya Premium Gallery Alam Sutera on Dec. 7, 8, 14, and 15.

"This is a spectactular event. This gives you a chance to buy our products at this year's price before we update the price for 2025," Chandra Karya Furniture's director Yudi Chandra Kristianto said during the auction over the weekend.

According to Yudi, the company intends to thank its loyal customers by selling various high-quality furniture products at a good discount. The bazaar has also attracted many old and new customers from Jakarta, Tangerang, and its surrounding areas.

"Enthusiasm soared high for our bazaar. We have even held 18 volumes of these auctions. ... This is an opportunity for you to purchase various kinds of branded spring beds, sofas, and other furniture products at a super cheap price," Yudi said.

Visit Chandra Karya Parmuka's central outlet and its nearby branches to find out more about the Rp 1 auction. Information is also available on its Instagram account @chandrakarya and website bazaar.chandrakarya.com .

