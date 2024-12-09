Chandra Karya Holds Rp 1 Furniture Auction

The Jakarta Globe
December 9, 2024 | 5:19 pm
SHARE
(Photo Courtesy of Chandra Karya)
(Photo Courtesy of Chandra Karya)

Jakarta. Furniture firm Chandra Karya is hosting its end-of-the-year bazaar, which will include a Rp 1 auction, across all its branches.

The event includes five main activities: the Rp 1 auction, discount battle, flash sale, clearance sale, and a special discount promo from Bank BCA.

The Rp 1 auction already took place at the Grand Chandra Karya Pramuka on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The company will hold another round of auction at Chandra Karya Premium Gallery Alam Sutera on Dec. 7, 8, 14, and 15.

"This is a spectactular event. This gives you a chance to buy our products at this year's price before we update the price for 2025," Chandra Karya Furniture's director Yudi Chandra Kristianto said during the auction over the weekend.

According to Yudi, the company intends to thank its loyal customers by selling various high-quality furniture products at a good discount. The bazaar has also attracted many old and new customers from Jakarta, Tangerang, and its surrounding areas.

"Enthusiasm soared high for our bazaar. We have even held 18 volumes of these auctions. ... This is an opportunity for you to purchase various kinds of branded spring beds, sofas, and other furniture products at a super cheap price," Yudi said.

Visit Chandra Karya Parmuka's central outlet and its nearby branches to find out more about the Rp 1 auction. Information is also available on its Instagram account @chandrakarya and website bazaar.chandrakarya.com.

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia Braces for Severe Weather as Cyclone Seeds Develop, Disasters in Sukabumi and Lebak Claim Lives
News 1 hours ago

Indonesia Braces for Severe Weather as Cyclone Seeds Develop, Disasters in Sukabumi and Lebak Claim Lives

 Indonesia is bracing for severe weather as weather agency BMKG detects three tropical cyclone seeds that could bring heavy rainfall.
A Series of Natural Disasters in Sukabumi Leave Thousands Displaced, 12 Dead
News 2 hours ago

A Series of Natural Disasters in Sukabumi Leave Thousands Displaced, 12 Dead

  A series of natural disasters in Sukabumi, West Java, has displaced 3,064 people and caused 12 deaths, with two still missing.
Bali’s Kuta, Legian, and Seminyak Beaches Struggle with Washed-Up Waste Ahead of Year-End Holidays
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Bali’s Kuta, Legian, and Seminyak Beaches Struggle with Washed-Up Waste Ahead of Year-End Holidays

 As the rainy season intensifies, Bali’s iconic beaches—Kuta, Legian, and Seminyak—have once again been inundated with waste.
Indonesia Eyes Bullion Bank to Harness Domestic Gold Reserves
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Eyes Bullion Bank to Harness Domestic Gold Reserves

 Indonesia plans to establish its bullion bank to provide a reliable safe-haven asset during economic crises.
Chandra Karya Holds Rp 1 Furniture Auction
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Chandra Karya Holds Rp 1 Furniture Auction

 Furniture firm Chandra Karya is hosting its end-of-the-year bazaar, which will include a Rp 1 auction, across all its branches.
News Index

Most Popular

BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S
1
BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S
2
Basic Commodities, Healthcare, and Education Exempt from VAT
3
National Online Shopping Day to Book Rp 40 Trillion Transactions: Minister
4
KPU Confirms Pramono Anung as Jakarta Governor-Elect
5
Syrian Government Falls in Stunning End to 50-Year Rule of Assad Family
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED