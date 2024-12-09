Chandra Karya's Furniture Auction Starts at Just Rp 1

Jakarta. Furniture company Chandra Karya is hosting a massive auction starting at just Rp 1 this month.

The company is hosting a massive bazaar event across all its stores. There will be auctions starting at just Rp 1, discount battles, flash sales, and super clearance sales. Customers can also get an additional 5 percent discount for their furniture shopping needs. The auction will take place on May 10, 11, 17, and 18 at Grand Chandra Karya, Pramuka, Central Jakarta. It will start at 3 p.m.

Tons of spring beds are available at the auction. King Koil will present its World Endorsed mattress, which costs Rp 42.6 million, at the auction. Spring Air's Madison Mattress, which usually costs Rp 36.4 million, will be auctioned starting at just Rp 1.

The bazaar is open to the public. Those who wish to join the auction can sign up first. People can register at Pramuka's central outlet or the nearest Chandra Karya branch. To find out more about the auction, contact 0855 1800 180 via email at regbazaar@ckpramuka.com, or Instagram (@chandrakarya). You may also visit the website bazaar.chandrakarya.com .

Chandra Karya also recently opened up its 10th outlet in Makassar. The company over the weekend launched its Chandra Karya Pengayoman outlet, which lies at the heart of Makassar, namely on Pengayoman Street, Ruko Cornelia No.1-4, Panakkukang. The store is only 3 minutes away from Panakkukang Mall.

