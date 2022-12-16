Check Out Kaesang and Erina’s Diamond-Laden Wedding Rings

Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono choose jewelry brand MONDIAL to design their wedding rings. (Photo Courtesy of MONDIAL)

Jakarta. Kaesang Pangarep —President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s youngest son— and beauty pageant queen Erina Gudono recently tied the knot with diamond-laden wedding rings.

The newlyweds chose MONDIAL —one of the jewelry brands under jeweler Central Mega Kencana (CMK)— to design their wedding bands. CMK chief operating officer Petronella Soan said that the couple came to the jeweler in July, about six months before the wedding, with a design already in mind.

Advertisement

“Kaesang wanted a wedding ring that had a touch of black and so MONDIAL used black diamonds as accents on his ring. It is a listring, and in addition to the diamonds, we also used 18-carat gold,” Petronella was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

“Erina wanted a ring that matched Kaesang’s, but with the MONDIAL Excellent Cut [MEC-certified diamond] as its center point,” Petronella said.

Kaesang’s wedding band had a total of 51 diamonds, while Erina’s sported 57 diamonds, including one MEC diamond as the center stone. All of the diamonds were in the F color grade and the VVS (very, very slightly included) clarity grade.

“It is important to choose a wedding ring about four to six months before the wedding day. All CMK wedding rings are custom-made for each individual,” Petronella said.

According to MONDIAL, a MEC-certified diamond has surpassed Gemological Institute of America (GIA)’s 4C triple excellent grading. MONDIAL still goes through the GIA-certified diamonds based on 49 grading parameters.

The jewelry brand has a high-definition diamond journey monitor, which MONDIAL claimed to be the only technology of its kind in the country.

In line with the “I’m Different” slogan, MONDIAL uses fancy shapes, fancy colors, and fancy construction to set it apart from other jewelry brands. MONDIAL recently launched its anniversary edition, namely the Azure Collection, which embraces blue sapphire gemstones. The jeweler's signature collections include Light of Mondial, Firemark, MONDIAL Excellent Cut, Brilliant Rose, and De Beers Forevermark.

For more information, go to MONDIAL’s official website at www.mondialjeweler.com and follow @mondial on Instagram.