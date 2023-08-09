Wednesday, August 9, 2023
CMK, Bridestory Launch Reality Show "The Secret Proposal"

August 8, 2023 | 5:27 pm
Jeweler Central Mega Kencana, also known as CMK, recently teamed up with Bridestory to launch the reality show "The Secret Proposal". (Photo Courtesy of CMK)
Jakarta. Jeweler Central Mega Kencana, also known as CMK, recently teamed up with Bridestory to launch the reality show “The Secret Proposal”.

The Secret Proposal has six episodes that tell the story of six men who wish to propose to their loved ones. Bridestory and CMK chose 6 selected men who had their respective dream proposals. The men also got to choose the engagement rings that their loved ones would love.

“CMK partners with Bridestory to remind people how special proposals and weddings are. We often forget how love needs to be embraced and expressed in a special way. CMK and Bridestory are here to bring back that romance,” Pavita Kumala, the general manager for marketing at CMK, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

CMK encompasses three jewelry brands MONDIAL, Frank & co., and The Palace Jeweler. “The Secret Proposal” is available on Bridestory’s Youtube official channel and Instagram @thebridestory. Visit CMK’s official website for more updates. Follow MONDIAL, Frank & co., and The Palace Jeweler on Instagram.

#Special Updates
Investor Daily
