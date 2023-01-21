NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Hong bao gift set from jewelry brand MONDIAL. (Photo Courtesy of Central Mega Kencana)

CMK Celebrates Chinese New Year with Selfie Filters, Hong Bao

JANUARY 21, 2023

Jakarta. Jewelry giant Central Mega Kencana, also known as CMK, recently launched a new selfie filter that people can try on Instagram to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

CMK encompasses three jewelry brands, namely MONDIAL, Frank & co., and The Palace Jeweler. In addition to the Instagram filters, these three brands are also giving out red packets (hong bao).

According to a press release, MONDIAL will give an exclusive set of hong bao for jewelry purchases in its boutique (terms and conditions apply). 

Frank & co. also held a sort of Instagram challenge campaign on Jan. 17-19 with its AR filter. The filter came with blink gameplay mechanics. So to win, customers needed to stack four gifts in a specified box by blinking their eyes. They would also have to share it on Instagram, mention three friends, and also tag @franknco_id.

Customers who have tried Frank & co.'s Instagram filter would get a chance to take home exclusive merchandise. Three lucky people joining this campaign would get exclusive hampers. An exclusive hong bao was also up for grabs for five lucky people who have tried Frank & co’s Chinese New Year filter. 

Known for its “National Jeweler” concept, The Palace Jeweler also launched a gift-with-purchase promo. Customers who make a purchase get a hong bao gift set (terms and conditions apply).

Hong bao gift sets from MONDIAL, Frank & co., The Palace Jeweler. (Photo Courtesy of Central Mega Kencana)

For more information, visit CMK’s official website by clicking on the following link. Go to Instagram @mondial, @franknco_id, and @thepalace_id for more details on CMK’s latest jewelry collection. Sign up for the CMK Club loyalty program to check out other promos and the latest updates from CMK.

