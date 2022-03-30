Coca-Cola Foundation Assists Project to Dig 854 Infiltration Wells in W. Java

Chief executive of the Coca-Cola Foundation Indonesia Triyono Prijosoesilo (top left), Purwakarta regency secretary H. Iyus Permana (top right), FIELD Foundation project officer Arbi Bei Gitarama (bottom left) and Hydrogeologist & raw water & climate change adaptation specialist Ir. Asep AS Mulyana (bottom right) at the virtual press conference “Conserving Rainwater with Infiltration Wells'' on March 29, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Coca-Cola Foundation Indonesia)

Jakarta. Coca-Cola Foundation Indonesia —the local arm of philanthropy The Coca-Cola Foundation— announced in a presser on Tuesday that it had assisted in digging 854 infiltration wells in eight villages in Jatiluhur, Purwakarta, in a multistakeholder effort to help communities harvest rainwater.

This water conservation initiative was in partnership with community empowerment non-government organization FIELD Foundation and Purwakarta District Government. The Coca-Cola Foundation has provided about Rp 3.2 billion in grants to build infiltration wells in the selected eight villages.

The eight villages are located in catchment areas in Jatiluhur, including Tajursindang, Sindanglaya, Panyindangan, Batutumpang, Tegalwaru, Tegalsari, Sukahaji, and Warungjeruk.

When it rains, the rainwater that does not get absorbed into the soil forms pools of water, eventually flooding the villages. And when the dry season comes, drought strikes these villages. The infiltration wells are set to help these villages harvest rainwater, thus enabling them to better cope with floods and droughts.

“Responsible water management is imperative. Indonesia is blessed with an abundance of water resources, but sometimes we forget how we still need to preserve these resources,” Chief Executive of the Coca-Cola Foundation (CCFI) Indonesia Triyono Prijosoesilo said at a virtual conference on Tuesday.

“[The infiltration wells] help ensure water access availability for all program beneficiaries as well as for a sustainable environment. Not only are they easy to build, infiltration wells also have a broad impact [on the communities],” he added.

The presser revealed that the 854 infiltration wells in Jatiluhur could store up to 6.8 million liters of water whenever it rains. They can also boost the groundwater discharge by up to 30 percent within one or two years.

The program is also in line with Coca-Cola’s water replenishment vision, in which it aims to give back the amount of water equivalent to what it uses in its beverages and production, according to Triyono.

With a long history here in Indonesia of supporting local water partnership, to date, Coca-Cola Foundation Indonesia along with its partners have built 5,052 infiltration wells in Sumatra and Java under the ‘Water Conservation Program’.

“Going forward, water stewardship will remain a priority for Coca-Cola Foundation Indonesia. This means that we will continue to implement programs related to better water management, be it water conservation or helping communities access clean water,” Triyono told the conference.

According to Triyono, Coca-Cola Foundation Indonesia is open to replicate the programs in other parts of the archipelago.

“Although we still cannot specify where we will go next as of now. But we will try to assess the context of the locations if our programs are applicable and see the impact that our programs could potentially bring,” Triyono said