Coca-Cola Shares the Magic of Togetherness to Those in Need This Ramadan

Soft drink giant Coca-Cola is embracing the magic of togetherness of Ramadan by giving out iftar meals and staple food packages to waste collector communities and families in need across 14 locations in Indonesia. (Photo Courtesy of Coca-Cola)

Jakarta. Soft drink giant Coca-Cola is embracing the magic of togetherness of Ramadan by giving out iftar meals and staple food packages to waste collector communities and families in need across 14 locations in Indonesia, the company announced in a recent press statement.

The Coca-Cola system in Indonesia —which encompasses the drink producer PT Coca- Cola Indonesia and bottler Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia (CCEP Indonesia)— are teaming up with non-profit Mahija Parahita Nusantara Foundation for this initiative.

“We consider ourselves fortunate to have been given the opportunity to be part of every table and witness the real magic of human connections, especially during Ramadan, which is the biggest, most festive season in Indonesia where families get together," Coca-Cola Frontline Marketing Director Rina Surya said in a press statement on Tuesday.

"[Hopefully,] our efforts will bring delight to Indonesians and help create a better shared future together, especially during these difficult times. This is in line with our ‘Real Magic’ brand philosophy,” Rina said.

Soft drink giant Coca-Cola is embracing the magic of togetherness of Ramadan by giving out iftar meals and staple food packages to waste collector communities and families in need across 14 locations in Indonesia. (Photo Courtesy of Coca-Cola)

The Ramadan initiative —which runs from April 3 to May 1— targets waste collectors and selected families who reside in Mahija Parahita Nusantara's collection centers in North Sumatra, Java, South Sulawesi.

Lucia Karina —CCEP Public Affairs, Communications, Sustainability Director as well as (Acting) People and Culture Director— said that the company was grateful to be working together with Mahija Foundation to share happiness through organizing iftar meals and staple food packages distribution and to bring joy to those in need in this festive season.

In this program, Coca-Cola plans to give out over 600 staple food packages. It will also distribute over 5,000 Iftar meal packs including beverages on “Rabu and Jumat Berkah” (Good Wednesday and Friday).

PT Coca-Cola Indonesia Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability Director Triyono Prijosoesilo highlighted how waste workers are often forgotten despite their crucial role in our daily lives.

“In this special month of fasting, prayer, and reflection, we gladly give back to the community through iftar meal packages distribution to the waste collectors as part of underprivileged communities," Triyono said.

Combo Festival Deals

Coca-Cola is offering special deals to make the Ramadan more festive.

Get the Coca-Cola Combo Festival Deals in various marketplaces such as GoFood (April 19 to May 2), GrabFood (April 2 to May 2) and ShopeeFood (April 18 to May 15).

Join the Coca-Cola Dedicated Program on GoPlay for McDonald’s Value Meals promotion by watching livestream on Gojek apps on April 3-30.