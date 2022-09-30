Connie Ang Named One of Most Popular Leaders on Online Media

Jakarta. Connie Ang, the chief executive officer of food company Danone Indonesia, joins the list of the most popular leaders on online media in the “private, national and multinational” subcategory at the 1st Indonesia DEI & ESG Awards, or IDEAS, 2022.

The awarding ceremony recognizes public relations practitioners, as well as leaders who have done a great job in communicating their organization’s practices in regards to diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

“Issues on environmental and social sustainability as reflected by the DEI and ESG are truly relevant to Danone’s ‘One Planet, One Health’ vision,” Connie said n a recent press statement.

“As the CEO, I believe that we can make the business a force for good by embracing a sustainable business. By implementing responsible business practices and promoting sustainability, we can bring more value to the stakeholders, and more importantly, bring a positive impact to the Indonesian people,” she added.

For the ‘Most Popular Leader on Online Media’ subcategory, the event organizer Humas Indonesia in partnership with Kazee Digital Indonesia used quantitative and qualitative data when scoring the entries.

They also researched and monitored hundreds of companies, government agencies, state-owned enterprises, as well as regional-owned enterprises on 6,061 local online media, 2,320 national online media, as well as 2,407 international online media.

IDEAS Awards 2022

Danone Indonesia took home seven awards for its DEI and ESG programs at IDEAS Awards 2022, making the FMCG giant the overall champion. For the DEI category, Danone won an award for its employee wellness program Healthtitude.

The other three awards were related to the environment ESG subcategory, which recognized the company’s biomass boiler program, Danone-Aqua’s wise-plastic use campaign, and sustainable agriculture. Last but not least, Danone received three awards for the social ESG subcategory in recognition of its ‘Warung Anak Sehat’ program, 24/7 customer service Careline, and its commitment to become a family-friendly company.