COP29: Indonesia to Have World’s First Hybrid Green Ammonia Facility

The Jakarta Globe
November 12, 2024 | 5:57 pm
SHARE
Pupuk Indonesia announces that it is building the world's first hybrid green ammonia facility at COP29 in Azerbaijan. It has also partnered with Toyo Engineering Corporation and ITOCHU Corporation. (Photo Courtesy of Pupuk Indonesia)
Pupuk Indonesia announces that it is building the world's first hybrid green ammonia facility at COP29 in Azerbaijan. It has also partnered with Toyo Engineering Corporation and ITOCHU Corporation. (Photo Courtesy of Pupuk Indonesia)

Jakarta. State-owned fertilizer company Pupuk Indonesia is currently building what it claims to be the world’s first hybrid green ammonia production facility. 

Pupuk Indonesia talked of this project at the climate summit COP29 in Azerbaijan. Pupuk Indonesia’s Aceh-based subsidiary Pupuk Iskandar Muda is in charge of the project that is also known as the Green Ammonia Initiative from Aceh (GAIA). 

The plant will not only produce ammonia from natural gas. It will also make green ammonia from hydrogen through the electrolysis of water.

"The GAIA Project will not only increase the efficiency of our existing assets. But we are also trying to create sustainable solutions that have a positive impact on the environment, the economy, and even support food and energy security,” Pupuk Indonesia’s president director Rahmad Pribadi was quoted as saying in a press statement. 

With consistent production, green ammonia can become a highly valuable commodity that Indonesia can take advantage of. The green ammonia production can also help Indonesia achieve its target of reaching net zero emissions by 2060.

Pupuk Indonesia also announced that it has partnered with 2 Japanese companies, Toyo Engineering Corporation and ITOCHU Corporation, in a joint venture that supports the value chain of green ammonia production and distribution.

By combining expertise from various countries, the GAIA Project is expected to be a clean energy solution that has a positive impact globally and strengthens Indonesia's position on the global energy transition. 

In the GAIA project ecosystem, the state electricity utility firm PLN will power the green hydrogen production with renewable energy. The design-build technology or energy performance certificate (EPC) will come from Toyo. ITOCHU will support the marine bunkering supply chain. The GAIA Project is also intended to accelerate the development of Indonesian downstream chemical industries with an approach that supports sustainability through renewable energy. This project will make Indonesia a pioneer in producing hybrid green ammonia, which is not only useful for domestic needs but also as a high-value commodity for export. In the future, this business model can be replicated in other ammonia production facilities in Indonesia, even internationally.

Economic and Environmental Benefits of  GAIA Project
Aside from attracting investment, the project is set to create new jobs in the green energy sector. In the long run, the project can expand to other ammonia production facilities in Indonesia and even abroad. This expansion will guarantee Indonesia’s supply of environmentally friendly raw materials for fertilizers. Fertilizers are key to agricultural productivity, thus supporting the fulfillment of domestic and regional food needs. 

The Arun Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Lhokseumawe -- which is the location of the GAIA Project -- has provided the necessary infrastructure to support green investment. The SEZ status also helps accelerate the realization of this project’s economic potential. 

Pupuk Indonesia says it boasts over 50 years of experience in producing, storing, and distributing ammonia. This puts the company in a strategic position to make Indonesia a global player in green ammonia. According to Pupuk Indonesia, green ammonia is not the only key in fertilizer and food production. Its development can also support the global maritime sector, which is projected to adopt green ammonia as an environmentally friendly fuel by 2050. 

"Through the GAIA Project, Pupuk Indonesia is at the forefront of low-carbon technology innovation. This initiative is not only a milestone for the decarbonization of the national fertilizer industry, but also has the potential to be a model for other countries that wish to develop green ammonia," Rahmad said. 

Tags:
#Special Updates
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Enggartiasto Seeks to Host Open Discussion on Curriculum with Education Ministers
News 34 minutes ago

Enggartiasto Seeks to Host Open Discussion on Curriculum with Education Ministers

 He also plans to invite members of the relevant commission in the House of Representatives to join the discussion.
Trump Spends First Week as President-Elect Behind Closed Doors at Mar-A-Lago
News 1 hours ago

Trump Spends First Week as President-Elect Behind Closed Doors at Mar-A-Lago

 Elon Musk, the world's richest man, whose companies have billions of dollars of federal contracts, has been a constant presence.
Child Psychologist Criticizes Ever-Changing Curriculum
News 3 hours ago

Child Psychologist Criticizes Ever-Changing Curriculum

 Psychological research suggests that basic literacy and numeracy skills should be introduced at the age of five or six.
APRIL Group Presents Production-Protection Approach at COP29
Special Updates 11 hours ago

APRIL Group Presents Production-Protection Approach at COP29

 APRIL Group recently shared what it calls the production-protection approach in sustainable forest management at COP29.
Petrosea to Issue Bonds, Sukuk Worth Rp 1.5 Trillion for Working Capital
Special Updates 12 hours ago

Petrosea to Issue Bonds, Sukuk Worth Rp 1.5 Trillion for Working Capital

 The bonds and sukuk will come in four series: series A, B, C, and D, according to PTRO.
News Index

Most Popular

KFC Indonesia Closes Dozens of Outlets and Lays Off 2,274 Workers amid Heavy Losses and Boycott Calls
1
KFC Indonesia Closes Dozens of Outlets and Lays Off 2,274 Workers amid Heavy Losses and Boycott Calls
2
Breaking: Dozens of Vehicles Pileup in Cipularang Toll Accident, Jakarta-Bound Traffic Blocked
3
Prabowo: 'We Were Shocked They Tried to Assassinate You,' in Congratulatory Call with Trump
4
Indonesia Denies Accepting China’s Nine-Dash Line in New Maritime Partnership
5
Prabowo Tells US Investors He Has Zero Tolerance for Corruption
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED