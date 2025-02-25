Cross-Sector Collaboration Key to Free Meal Program

Jakarta. A cross-sector collaboration is key to improving Indonesia's human capital via the nationwide free meal program.

The government has dished out nutrient-rich meals to 5.2 million people, including school children and expecting mothers, as of June 22. This program is part of President Prabowo Subianto's strategy to improve the national nutritional intake and strengthen the country's human capital.

According to Haryo Limasento, an expert staff member at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, this program calls for a cross-sector collaboration -- as seen in how Matahari Pagi Indonesia has taken part in this program.

"It is key to ensure everyone gets equal access to food. Nutrition issues, especially for children and vulnerable groups, are still a major challenge. This will surely set a major obstacle to our goal of achieving a 'Golden Indonesia' if we fail to address this problem immediately," Haryo was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Community group Matahari Pagi Indonesia has launched what it calls the "Free Happy Meals Program," which is funded by various donors. Matahari Pagi Indonesia's advisory board chairman, Dahnil Anzar Simanjunta,k said that the group was hoping to distribute meals to schools that were yet to be covered by the government's program. This includes SDN Petojo Selatan 06 elementary school in Central Jakarta. Dahnil said the group was mulling expanding this program to other regions soon.

"This shows how community groups and entrepreneurs can play a role in helping Mr. Prabowo's program," Dahnil Anzar said.

Jusuf Hamka, a businessman who is part of Matahari Pagi Indonesia's board of trustees, said that the food rollout also aimed to empower local small businesses.

"The private sector must also join hands with the government. This country needs us," Jusuf Hamka said.

Matahari Pagi Indonesia also launched a similar meal distribution at the Al-Bi'tsah Himmaturrisalah Foundation, West Bandung, earlier this year.

Haryo agreed that the involvement of the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in such programs could help drive the regional economy. MSMEs make up over 60 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and represent almost 97 percent of the national workforce. Indonesia is home to over 64 million MSMEs, according to the government.

