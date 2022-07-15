Danone Bags 6 Awards at Indonesia PR of the Year 2022

Danone Indonesia wins six awards at the Indonesia PR of the Year 2022 on July 14, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Danone Indonesia)

Jakarta. Food company Danone Indonesia recently took home six awards in four categories at the Indonesia PR of the Year 2022 hosted by Mix Marcomm magazine of SWA Group on Thursday.

One of the awards that Danone won that day was the PR Program of the Year 2022 (Social Program category) for its Stellar Women Entrepreneurship Academy 2021.

As the name suggests, the program seeks to hone women’s entrepreneurial skills, particularly women-owned MSMEs, in building environment-friendly businesses. The program also involves communities, influencers, bloggers, and other relevant institutions.

Danone Indonesia also bagged three awards in the Outtakes Index PR Program. The first one was for the Creative PR subcategory for Danone Space Jakarta.

Danone Space Jakarta focuses on promoting the company’s new headquarters which puts forward a safe, healthy, and comfy work environment.

The two other Outtakes Index PR Program awards were Covid-related. Danone Indonesia earned the highest outtakes index of 96 in the Outtakes Index PR Program for Covid-19 Pandemic Handling. When the Covid-19 pandemic began, the company launched a campaign called “Resiliency, Adaptability, and Reliability of Danone Indonesia during Pandemic”.

Danone Indonesia launched a number of humanitarian aid in many regions in Indonesia. The company distributed aid worth Rp 56 billion through a number of stakeholders in the form of medical devices, and personal protective equipment, and facilitated more than 150 vaccination centers in Indonesia. Danone has also provided assistance with 1.5 million bottled water for health workers and people’s hydration needs.

The awarding event also named Arif Mujahidin, the corporate communications director at Danone Indonesia, as PR Practitioners of the Year 2022 (Journalist's Choice) for the spokesperson category. Danone’s Indah Tri Novita also took home the PR Practitioners of the Year 2022 (Professional's Choice) for the Senior PR Practitioner. She scored 253.67 – the highest in the said category.

“Public relations is pivotal to business, not only in building [the organization’s] reputation but also to maintain its business operations,” Arif Mujahidin said while adding the awards would motivate Danone Indonesia to continue to make an impact by putting forward positive and beneficial communications for the society.