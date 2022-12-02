Danone Indonesia Bags Most Trophies at Green Industry Awards

Danone Indonesia takes home 19 trophies at the 2022 Green Industry Awards on Nov. 22, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Danone Indonesia)

Jakarta. Food company Danone Indonesia took home the most trophies at the 2022 Green Industry Awards in Jakarta on Nov. 25.

The Industry Ministry gave these awards to recognize Danone’s environmentally friendly and sustainable operations. The awards also honor Danone Indonesia’s success in embracing the green economy.

A total of 19 Danone Indonesia plants won the awards for three categories, namely: Best Performance of 2022; Green Industry Certification; and Green Industry Award.

The 19 winners were, among others, Sarihusada Generasi Mahardika (SGM) Klaten plant, Mekarsari AQUA plant, Ciherang AQUA plant, and Mambal AQUA plant. Klaten AQUA plant, Bekasi AQUA plant, Citeureup AQUA plant, Berastagi AQUA plant, and Tanggamus AQUA plant.

Langkat AQUA plant, Cianjur AQUA plant, Subang AQUA plant, Wonosobo AQUA plant, Keboncadi AQUA plant, Babakan Pari AQUA plant, Sentul AQUA plant, Airmadidi AQUA plant, and Solok AQUA plant also won the awards.

Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita —in a speech read by his special staff Andi Rizaldi— said that the award aimed to encourage the private sector to foster a green economy and a low carbon development. According to Agus, the green economy also aligns with one of the three thematic pillars of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, namely a sustainable energy transition.

“All of our operations have always put forward green industry principles, namely product efficiency, effectiveness improvement, and responsible use of natural resources,” Vera Galuh Sugianto, the vice president general secretary at Danone Indonesia, said.

“We base it off of our vision of ‘One Planet, One Health’. That the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected to keep the planet healthy and sustainable,” Vera said.

Muhammad Azwar, the water, resources, nature, and process technology director at Danone-AQUA, said that the company has embraced a circular business model, namely circular water, circular carbon, and circular packaging.

“Circular water is the integrated management and conservation; circular carbon can be achieved by slashing carbon emission through solar panels for operations and other energy use efficiency; circular packaging with the use of environmentally friendly packaging and integrated plastic waste management,” Azwar said.

Danone Specialized Nutrition Indonesia operation director Shahrul Nizam Abdullah said this award would “strengthen Danone Indonesia’s operational team to provide high-quality products through responsible use of natural resources, low-carbon operations, and continuous environmental preservation.”