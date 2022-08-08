Danone Indonesia Emerges as IDEAS 2022 Overall Winner

Danone Indonesia takes home seven wins and becomes the overall winner of IDEAS 2022, which takes place in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, on Aug. 3-5. (Photo Courtesy of Danone Indonesia)

Jakarta. Food company Danone Indonesia emerged as the overall champion at the recent IDEAS 2022 event hosted by Humas Indonesia, which is part of the PR Indonesia Group.

The IDEAS 2022 recognizes public relations (PR) practitioners who have excelled in communicating their organization’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. The event amassed 77 entries from 39 organizations. Of all these entries, Danone Indonesia became IDEAS 2022’s biggest winner with seven wins.

Advertisement

Here are the seven awards that Danone Indonesia took home at IDEAS 2022:

DEI Category (Empowering Employees with Diverse Skills) - Healthtitude program ESG Category (Environment) - Biomass boiler ESG Category (Environment) - Wise plastic use ESG Category (Environment) - Sustainable agriculture ESG Category (Social) - “Rebuild the Socio-Eco Life of School Canteen Ladies Who Are Severely Impacted Due to Pandemic” service ESG Category (Social) – Danone SN’s commitment to supporting parents in the first 1,000 critical days of their parenthood journey through 24/7 live services ESG Category (Social) – Family Friendly in Danone Indonesia campaign

“We believe that as a PR practitioner, building a company’s positive reputation takes initiative and good implementation of the company’s sustainable commitment on the ground. In line with our ‘One Planet, One Health’ vision, Danone Indonesia pledges to run its business operations responsibly while also bringing good impact to the Indonesian people, both in health and environment,” Arif Mujahidin, the corporate communications director at Danone Indonesia, said in a recent press statement.

“The IDEAS 2022 awards are a testament and recognition to our commitment to bring positive impact to Indonesia through our business and initiatives,” Arif added.

Healthtitude is an employee wellness program to ensure the employee’s physical and mental well-being which will consequently boost their performance and productivity at work.

ESG-environment subcategory winner biomass boiler uses rice husk as its raw material to slash up to 32 percent of the carbon footprint from the production process at the Prambanan Factory. Danone-AQUA’s #BijakBerplastik ‘Use Plastic Wisely’ campaign aims to tackle the plastic waste campaign in Indonesia.

Next is the award-winning regenerative agriculture program. This initiative encourages regenerative agriculture practices that, among other things, help care for the soil, promote animal welfare, and protect the planet.

As for the “Rebuild Socio-Eco Life of School Canteen Ladies Severely Impacted Due to Pandemic” services, Danone Indonesia gives entrepreneurial training to the Sekolah Generasi Maju school canteen ladies. This is part of the “Women Will” digital program that focuses on women’s economic empowerment.

The IDEAS 2022 also recognized Danone SN’s efforts in communicating the careline in supporting parents in the first 1,000 days of their child’s life. The 24/7 careline provides tips on pregnancy, as well as kids’ development and nutrition.

Last but not least is the family-friendly policies at Danone Indonesia.

The fast-moving consumer goods firm company offers its employees health benefits, comfortable work facilities, and six-month paid maternity leave for its female employees, among other things. Danone Indonesia also offers its male employees 10-day paternity leave.