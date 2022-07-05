Danone Indonesia Offers Six-Month Maternity Leave Since 2016

Jakarta. Food company Danone Indonesia recently said that it had already offered a six-month maternity leave for its female employees since 2016.

The House of Representatives has proposed a six-month maternity leave for female employees under the Maternal and Child Welfare Bill. Last week, the bill officially became a House of Representatives initiative.

According to Danone Indonesia, the company has allowed its female employees to get a six-month maternity leave since a long time ago.

The first 1,000 days of life are indeed crucial to a child’s development, making it important for parents to play an active role during this time.

“As a family-friendly company, Danone Indonesia truly understands that employees have the right to work, have a family, and decent life. In line with the company’s goal to bring health to as many people, we strive to create a safe, healthy, and supportive workplace. This includes giving support for parents to ensure an optimal child development,” Arif Mujahidin, the corporate communications director at Danone Indonesia, was quoted as saying in a recent press statement.

“Since August 2016, we have offered a 6-month maternal leave for female employees and a 10-day leave for male employees whose wife is giving birth. We hope to give parents more time to strengthen their bond with their children,” Arif added.

In addition to generous maternity leave, Danone Indonesia also focuses on fulfilling women’s rights in their business activities by implementing family-friendly company initiatives.

This includes providing flexible working hours. Danone Indonesia also provides private lactation space, health insurance, as well as a buddy system to support breastfeeding mothers. Danone Indonesia regularly provides nutrition and health education with experts for its employees. Danone Indonesia also provides an employee assistance program in which employees can have virtual consultations with psychologists.

Arif said these initiatives aimed to establish a safe and healthy workplace to help boost the employees’ productivity.

The programs also align with SDG 8 on fostering decent work for all workers irrespective of their gender. Arif said that the many family-friendly initiatives have made a positive impact on the employee’s productivity.

“As of 2020, women hold 48 percent of the managerial position and 56 percent of the directors at Danone Indonesia. Hopefully, our efforts can continue to be beneficial for both our individual employees and business as a whole,” Arif said.